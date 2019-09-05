Staff shake-up at Global with new newsroom chief and LBC managing editors

Commercial radio group Global, which owns talk radio station LBC, has undergone a senior editorial staff shake-up.

Tim John is now head of the group’s newsroom, overseeing broadcast news output across its eight radio brands, including Capital and Heart.

Tom Cheal has been promoted to managing editor of LBC, having first joined the station as a reporter 15 years ago.

He replaces James Rea who is now director of broadcasting at Global.

Andrew Bailey has moved from Sky News to take on the role of digital managing editor at LBC and Global’s newsroom.

Gareth Andrews will remain as group programming operations director across all brands.

LBC’s audience has grown by 188,000 listeners in the past year to more than 2.2m, RAJAR audience figures released in February revealed, marking the station’s highest ever reach in its 46-year history.

LBC hosts include Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien and Nigel Farage.

