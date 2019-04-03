Staff photographers facing axe at Archant

Two staff photographers are facing redundancy as regional publisher Archant makes further cutbacks.

The company said it had “started a consultation process” with affected staff. The cuts are understood to affect titles in London and Hertfordshire.

Archant owns more than 140 brands across the UK, with 16 titles in London, including the Ham and High, and four in Hertfordshire, including the Herts Advertiser. It also publishes weekly The New European.

In a statement on the cuts, an Archant spokesperson said: “Archant confirms that as part of a review of its newspaper photography departments, it has started a consultation process with affected staff.”

The cuts come a month after Archant chief content officer Matt Kelly told staff that five newspaper offices would close, meaning some reporters would have to work remotely or from home, but no jobs were lost.

Press Gazette revealed in February that Archant cut five luxury lifestyle print titles in west London as part of a separate move.

Picture: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett