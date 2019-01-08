Stacey Dooley joins Grazia as contributing editor to 'highlight important issues' with investigations series

Stacey Dooley has been appointed contributing editor for investigations at Grazia UK.

Dooley, a journalist, documentary filmmaker and most recently Strictly Come Dancing champion 2018, will publish a series of investigations in the Bauer Media-owned magazine throughout this year.

She said: “I’m delighted to work alongside the Grazia team this year. Their dedication towards exploring stories, both at home and much further afield really appeals to me. I can’t wait to get going.”

Grazia editor Hattie Brett said: “I’m thrilled Stacey is joining team Grazia.

“Her unquestionable nose for a story, coupled with her warm no-nonsense reporting style will highlight important issues to our readers in a unique way.”

Dooley was awarded an MBE last year for services to journalism.

Since 2009 she has investigated issues affecting young people around the world, including sustainability in the fashion industry, child labour and sex trafficking, in her series Stacey Dooley Investigates on BBC Three.

Picture: David Titwell/Bauer Media