August 29, 2018

Sophy Ridge on Sunday to air at 9am on return to Sky News avoiding clash with new Marr show time on BBC

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sky News’ Sunday morning political programme Sophy Ridge on Sunday will air at 9am when it returns next month, an hour earlier than usual.

The move follows a day after Andrew Marr appeared to slip up on Twitter and reveal his Sunday morning show had moved from 9am to 10am.

In a tweet apparently directed at Ridge, and thought to have been intended as a private message, he said: “Hi Sophy, Andrew here. Just to let you know: they are changing the time of my show to 10am.

“It’s a management thing, based on their reading of the football audience, nothing to do with us and absolutely not meant to be rolling onto your lawn.”

The Andrew Marr Show said in a statement the changes were “part of a broader revamp of Sunday programming on BBC One”.

The changes are understood to be a trial for the autumn, following research showing that the available audience for Marr is higher at 10am. It is also hoped this will attract younger viewers to the show.

The official Sophy Ridge on Sunday Twitter account announced the move today. The show is set to return on 9 September. Marr is back this Sunday.

Sky News has yet to respond to Press Gazette’s request for comment asking why Ridge on Sunday has changed its time.

