August 29, 2019

Sophy Ridge on Sunday moves to earlier slot in scheduling battle with Marr

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Sophy Ridge on Sunday has moved to an earlier time on Sky News in an ongoing scheduling battle with BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show.

Ridge’s show will start at 8.30am when it returns this weekend after Parliament’s summer recess, half an hour earlier than before.

The hour-long programme switched from 10am to 9am last year when Marr’s show was pushed to 10am in a bid to reach a larger audience.

But BBC live political programmes editor Rob Burley told Press Gazette the later start time for Marr had “hit the audience a bit”.

Marr’s show is now returning to its “more familiar” 9am slot on Sunday after the year-long “experiment”.

This means Ridge and Marr’s shows will now overlap for the first time, from 9am to 9.30am.

Announcing the change today, Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s Twitter account joked: “Now all we need is some news to keep us busy…”

The programme will be followed at 9.30am by Sophy: The Take in which Ridge will give her analysis and reaction to the show over half an hour.

