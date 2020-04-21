Some 600 nominations for Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus survey

Journalists are the unsung key workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without their efforts dangerous fake news would continue circulating unchallenged on social media and shortages putting the lives of health workers at risk would go unchallenged.

Just over a week ago Press Gazette asked readers to fill out a survey highlighting the best journalism to come out of the pandemic so far.

The response has been phenomenal and resulted in a long list of more than 600 selections featuring the best exclusives, innovations, commentary, data journalism and innovations of the crisis so far.

It has never been more important to highlight the crucial work done by the news industry as large parts of it face an uncertain future.

From next week we plan to start showcasing the best of the extraordinary work done by journalists during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world. This will provide a reminder to readers, governments and advertisers about what we stand to lose if the news industry is not supported.

The work entered includes regional and national press, broadcasters, digital publishers and specialist media.

I’d like to thank the following independent journalism experts for kindly volunteering to help review the hundreds of entries and select the best work based on: revelation, journalistic skill and rigour, innovation and serving the public interest.

Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus expert panel

Former BBC output editor – Dr Karen Fowler-Watt of Bournemouth University

Editor and author Beck Slack

Former night editor of The Times – Liz Gerard

Professor of journalism innovation at City University – Jane Singer

Apprenticeship training manager at Press Association – Roz McKenzie

Former associate editor of The Independent – Michael Crozier

Former group editorial services director at Incisive Media – David Worsfold

Professor Stephen Jukes of Bournemouth University – formerly global head of news at Reuters

Brian Flynn – formerly investigations editor at The Sun

John Mair – academic and editor of 27 books about the modern media

Press Gazette will be running a second round of entries to the Journalism Matters survey to highlight work published after the cut-off date or which was missed out first time around. Work can be entered via this link.