Soft exit? Paul Dacre understood to have edited his last Daily Mail

Paul Dacre is understood to have edited his last edition of the Daily Mail months before he was officially meant to.

The Fleet Street titan had been due to step back from editing duties by November to help smooth Geordie Greig’s arrival in the editor’s chair at the daily paper from the Mail on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Dacre will be given the official Fleet Street “banging out”. Some insiders are describing his apparently low key departure as a “soft exit” – punning on the cause Dacre put so much effort into promoting as editor.

It is understood he will continue to prowl the floors of Northcliffe House next week before a holiday, but is likely to leave editing duties to deputy editor Gerard Greaves.

Greaves won’t have to keep the seat warm for long though, as Greig is understood to be starting early – on 1 September – and has already begun assembling his new team.

He has lured across Mail on Sunday City editor Ruth Sutherland to be the Daily Mail’s new financial editor.

Greig’s farewell drinks were held on Wednesday night at the Britannia pub in High Street Kensington.

The pro-Remain editor, who is to helm the UK’s most staunchly Leave paper, also received his leaving front page this week.

It included the headline: “You lot Remoan here. I’m heading for the Grexit!” and the sub-headline: “Remainer-in-chief Geodie Greig’s farewell to his troops as he rides to the dark side.”

