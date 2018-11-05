SoE conference: Culture Secretary calls for ‘greater diversity’ in newsrooms as he admits to not paying for UK news

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright revealed he does not pay for any British newspapers or magazines as he made his first address to the news industry today.

Wright was grilled by BBC media editor Amol Rajan, who chaired a Q&A with the Tory MP at the Society of Editor’s conference in Manchester. In a quick-fire round of questions, the former lawyer said the only subscription he held was with Time magazine.

“I didn’t read any newspaper this morning,” he told the conference in Manchester. But he said he woke up with BBC Radio 4 and mainly watched both the BBC and Sky News bulletins.

He added that he receives a summary of the news every morning.

Wright said it was “important to respect what the court has decided” when asked what he thought of Lord Peter Hain’s decision to name retail tycoon Sir Philip Green as the man behind an injunction against the Daily Telegraph.

Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to name Green after the High Court upheld the injunction pending a full hearing next year.

Green faces allegations from staff of sexual harassment and racial abuse. The Topshop and Topman boss has said he “categorically and wholly” denies the allegations.

Wright said: “It’s a matter for [Lord] Peter Hain what he chose to do, but what I would say, as a former Attorney General, is that it’s important to respect what the court has decided.”

He added: “If that’s what a court has decided that should hold… I don’t think it’s sensible of us to push the boundaries of parliamentary privilege too far.”

Wright said he hadn’t put restrictions on Dame Francis Cairncross, who is leading a review into the sustainability of high-quality journalism, and expected to deliver its report early next year.

“I will look at what she says and try to find a way forward,” Wright said.

He said the review was looking at the “competition aspects” of Facebook and Google – known collectively as the Duopoly – as well as payment for content and “online harms”.

He said later: “I think we need to help the public to rediscover the difference between those things we see online that aren’t true and those things that are properly researched, authoritative journalism.”

In his speech before taking questions, Wrights called for “greater ethnic and social diversity” in newsrooms and “drawing on the talents of more of the country’s geography”.

Wright said: “It is clear that the days of print sales and print advertising meeting the costs of quality journalism are largely behind us.”

