July 3, 2019

Society of Editors' conference marks 20th year with return to London in 2019

By Freddy Mayhew

The Society of Editors’ annual conference is returning to London this winter to mark its 20th year, with “defending media freedom” as its theme.

The one-day conference, which in previous years has welcomed speakers from the political, media and business elite, will be held on at Stationers’ Hall, central London, on Tuesday 12 November.

A gala dinner to mark the society’s anniversary will be held the same evening at the venue.

Executive director Ian Murray said: “Although there is always more to be done to protect our vital free media in the UK, we can take pride in the role the society has played in the two decades since it was created.

“That’s why this year’s conference will be celebrating the UK’s media and its role in protecting our vibrant democracy and freedoms while looking ahead to the future.”

Tickets are available at an early-bird discount (£50 off) if booked before 5 September. Spaces are limited.

Society members will pay £419+VAT for tickets to the conference and gala dinner, or £494+VAT for non-members. Tickets to the conference alone will cost £299+VAT for members or £349+VAT for non-members.

Email Angela Upton at office@societyofeditors.org to book.

