Sky News to broadcast live from newsroom and follow reporter chasing story in day-long project marking 30 years on air

Sky News will follow a reporter with a live camera as they chase a story as part of an ambitious new project opening up its newsroom to viewers for one day only in celebration of its 30th year on the air.

Sky News Raw will go behind the scenes with live broadcasts from fixed cameras in the newsroom at Sky’s HQ in Osterley, west London, its political studios in Millbank and its TV galleries from 7am to 5pm tomorrow.

Viewers on Sky channel 523, the Sky News website and Sky News app will be “guided through the day” by presenters Niall Paterson and Jayne Secker.

Cameras will also be placed at various locations around central London and a live camera will track a day in the life of a reporter in one of Sky’s bureaus.

A Sky News spokesperson said: “It will offer viewers a glimpse of the inner workings of one of the most innovative, forward-looking news organisations in the country, including key editorial meetings, every element of the newsgathering process and live studio and outside broadcasts.”

The day of live behind-the-scenes broadcasting coincides with the day the very first news bulletin was aired on Sky News. The UK broadcaster has since been sold to US media giant Comcast after it beat Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox in a bidding war.

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “Over the last 30 years, Sky News has earned its reputation as one of the UK’s most trusted news organisations – offering original, distinct journalism and clarity in what is an increasingly uncertain world.

“But now is the time to look forward to the next 30 years of Sky News, to offer viewers a glimpse of the news organisation of the future. Sky News Raw will do just that – we look forward to opening our doors and inviting the viewer in.”

In an email leaked to Buzzfeed UK, Sky News staff have been told that the live output will have a delay button and will be supervised, with “every effort” made to ensure conversations that meet broadcast regulator Ofcom’s guidelines “get to air”.

The message added: “You will be given notice that the channel will be coming to you, but please try to mind your ps and qs from 7.30am until 5pm.”

A live debate on the future of news is set to air from 7pm today on Sky News channel 501, featuring former BBC News director and Times editor James Harding, the FT’s Peter Spiegel, Novara Media’s Ash Sarkar and Reuters’ global news editor Allessandra Galloni.