Kay Burley has rejected a bid from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to become his chief spinner if he lands the top job at Number 10, it has been reported.

The Sky News presenter said she was “too busy beating up politicians of all flavours to contemplate being their mouthpiece”, according to yesterday’s the Sunday Times Brexit Briefs column.

An adviser to Hunt has denied the story to Press Gazette.

Burley tweeted the story, which claimed Hunt wanted her to help make the Government more accessible to the public, along with three ghost emojis.

Hunt’s first official interview as Foreign Secretary was on the Kay Burley Show in September, in its first week since being relaunched.

The former health secretary could be a frontrunner in a Conservative leadership race when Theresa May steps down. She promised to do so last week if her EU withdrawal deal is voted through Parliament.

At the end of last week, the odds on Hunt to replace May as Tory leader were 14/1 (Betfair), 8/1 (Ladbrokes), 7/1 (William Hill) and 8/1 (Sky Bet).

He faces competition from the likes of Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Sky News declined to comment further when contacted today by Press Gazette.