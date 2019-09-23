Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show

Sky News has announced a new morning slate of programmes from next month, with Kay Burley moving to breakfast time in a job swap with Sunrise host Sarah-Jane Mee.

Burley will anchor Kay Burley@Breakfast from 7am to 9am Monday to Thursday, promising to come “eyeball to eyeball” with politicians and breaking news on the latest stories.

A Sky spokesperson said it will also “build on Kay’s strong social media following with a fully integrated digital strategy” and will broadcast from Sky’s Westminster studios from 14 October.

Burley will follow The Early Rundown, a new hour-long early-morning show at 6am presented by Niall Paterson which will round-up overnight events and look ahead at the stories to come.

Sarah-Jane Mee, host of Sunrise for the past three years, moves to the afternoon with the Sarah-Jane Mee Show from 2pm to 5pm, promising the latest news developments as well as “longer-form interviews on topical issues and a daily debate”.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays @Breakfast will be presented by Stephen Dixon and Gillian Joseph from Sky Studios in Osterley “in a slightly more relaxed style to kick off the weekend”.

Sky News director of content Cristina Nicolotti Squires said: “We are always looking to stay fresh and never stand still while the world changes around us so quickly.

“We’re living in exciting times and Kay, Sarah-Jane and Niall will all bring their own personal style and strengths to their new shows and I’m excited for them to get started at such a tumultuous time.”

John Ryley, head of Sky News, added: “Our new line up reflects the fact that Sky News has the best team in the business.”

In February Sky News broadcast live from its newsrooms and followed a reporter chasing a story as part of a project celebrating its 30th year on the air.

Picture: Sky News / Youtube