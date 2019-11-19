Sky News is teaming up with Buzzfeed UK for its election night coverage in a bid to reach a younger more diverse audience.

Sky political correspondent Lewis Goodall (pictured) said the newsbrands’ joint special programme would be the “first of its kind”.

The broadcaster said it will have in-depth coverage across its digital platforms “given the campaign is increasingly being fought out on social media and digital media battlegrounds”.

On election night this will include the Election Social programme hosted by Goodall with Sky News technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe and a “contributing presence” from a member of the Buzzfeed UK political team, to be confirmed.

The show will be streamed live across Sky News’ digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Twitch.

Sky News said it will be aimed at younger and more diverse viewers with the aim to “explain and engage” and bring the broadcaster’s “sharp analysis to new audiences,” it said.

Goodall said: “Very excited to be presenting this Sky News election night special programme with Buzzfeed UK.

“Rowland Manthorpe will be there with me throughout the night, with all the tech stuff I don’t understand – loads more I can’t tell you about yet. Lots of colleagues from Buzzfeed UK too.

“First of its kind, from the heart of the Sky News centre, you won’t want to miss it.”

Announcing its election night plans yesterday, Sky News said it will have a journalist at every count in the country for the first time ever “in a bid to deliver its fastest results ever”.

It also revealed former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow will be its special guest, appearing with presenter Demot Murnaghan after polls close on 12 December.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “I’m confident this will be Sky News’ biggest, boldest election night programme, covering every twist and turn of the night, with explanation and analysis for all audiences.”

On the BBC, Huw Edwards will be the lead presenter for election night following the retirement of David Dimbleby.

On Channel 4 Krishnan Guru-Murthy will present an eight-hour Alternative Election Night programme with guests including ex-Home Secretary Amber Rudd and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.

Commissioning editor for news and current affairs Louisa Compton said it would “offer up the perfect mix of two political heavyweights who’ve just walked out of front-line politics as well some great comedians and entertainers”.

