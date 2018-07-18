Sir Cliff Richard says BBC focused on 'preserving exclusive story' at expense of his privacy as he wins £210,000 damages in High Court battle

Sir Cliff Richard has said serious questions should be asked about the BBC’s “focus on preserving their exclusive story” at the expense of his rights after he won his privacy battle against the corporation today.

The 77-year-old singer was awarded £210,000 in damages after the BBC’s “serious” and “somewhat sensationalist” coverage of a police investigation against him.

Speaking after the verdict, Sir Cliff said: “I’m choked up. I can’t believe it.”

Sir Cliff took legal action against the BBC over broadcasts, including footage taken from a helicopter, of a police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire by South Yorkshire Police investigating a historical child sex assault allegation in August 2014.

It was announced in June 2016 that Sir Cliff would face no charge.

He previously told the court, which was sitting for the trial during April and May, that the coverage was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy and that he wanted damages at the “top end” of the scale.

Giving his judgement at the High Court today, Mr Justice Mann said Sir Cliff had privacy rights in respect to the police investigation and that the BBC infringed those rights without a legal justification.

He also rejected the BBC’s case that it was justified in reporting as it did under its rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Mr Justice Mann awarded a total of £210,000 in damages to Sir Cliff, with more to be determined at a later hearing to reflect the financial impact on the singer.

Awarding basic general damages of £190,000, the judge said: “I have found that this was a serious infringement of Sir Cliff’s privacy rights, in terms of what was disclosed, in terms of the manner of disclosure and in terms of the effect on Sir Cliff.”

He awarded an additional £20,000 in aggravated damages for the fact the BBC had put its story up for the Scoop of the Year category at the Royal Television Society Awards in 2015, “which, incidentally, it did not win,” he said.

In a statement outside court today, Sir Cliff’s lawyer, Gideon Benaim of law firm Simkins, said the singer was “very pleased” with the judgement.

He added: “The case clearly confirms that individuals, including high profile ones, have a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to police investigations.”

Benaim said Sir Cliff had wanted BBC to acknowledge that “what it had done to him” was unlawful and that the singer “would have been reasonable” in relation to damages if the corporation had done this and apologised before legal proceedings began.

“Not only did they refuse to apologise but they were defiant, repeatedly telling the world that this was public interest journalism, when it was not.”

Benaim added: “Given the adverse findings of fact by the judge, serious questions ought to be asked about the BBC’s focus on preserving their exclusive story at the expense of Sir Cliff’s rights, as well as how the BBC came to advance such a factual case, including to the Home Affairs Select Committee in 2014.

“Additionally, whether senior executives exercised sufficient scrutiny over the activities of their journalist, and in approving and signing the BBC’s defence.”

In his full judgement, Mr Justice Mann said Johnson was “like any responsible reporter, anxious to get knowledge of, and become involved in, big stories, and in my view was anxious to make a bit of a name for himself by getting this story”.

He also said Gary Smith, then the BBC’s UK news editor, was one of the journalists who “became very concerned (I am tempted to use the word ‘obsessed’) with the merits of scopping their news rivals”, and that then deputy director of news Fran Unsworth’s acts and thinking on the day of the broadcast were also “affected by the desire to protect the scoop”.

South Yorkshire Police has already paid Sir Cliff £400,000 in damages after agreeing to settle a claim over its disclosure to the BBC of the fact that he was under police investigation.

The judge said South Yorkshire Police had not volunteered the information to the BBC for its own purposes, but that “it provided it because of a concern that if it did not do so there would be a prior publication by the BBC, a concern known to and probably fostered by the BBC’s reporter, Mr Dan Johnson”.

The BBC has maintained that its journalists acted in good faith and said it is considering an appeal.

The allegation against Sir Cliff, which he always denied, related to an incident in the 1980s at a Billy Graham evangelist rally in Sheffield involving a boy under the age of 16.

The investigation was handed from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Yewtree to South Yorkshire Police in June 2014.

On 9 June Johnson received a tip-off about the investigation from a confidential source associated with, but not part of, Operation Yewtree.

About a month later he told South Yorkshire Police head of corporate communications Carrie Goodwin he knew about the investigation into Sir Cliff, and she later decided along with Detective Superintendent Matthew Fenwick and the Chief Constable to cooperate with the BBC to stop it publishing a story too early and prejudicing the investigation.

Johnson met Goodwin and Fenwick on 15 July and was told he would be given advance notice of the search of Sir Cliff’s home.

The judgement states: “The SYP case is that they felt pressurised into making that offer in order to prevent Mr Johnson publishing a story prior to the search, thereby potentially compromising it. The

“BBC’s case is that the information was provided voluntarily, and indeed it goes further in that it was said that the BBC was essentially its “messenger” to get information about the investigation into the public domain.”

After the date of the raid was pushed back, Johnson was eventually told on 13 August that it would take place the following day and preparations began, including a plan to use a helicopter, for which use was shared with ITN on the agreement they would share all footage of “breaking news”, although the BBC did not tell its rivals about this story.

On the day of the raid, BBC researcher Bernadette Kitterick made efforts to contact Sir Cliff’s PR representative as soon as it had been confirmed that the police had gained entry to the property, and spoke to him just after 11.15am.

The BBC then broke the story on the One O’Clock News bulletin before any statement had bene given by Sir Cliff’s representatives, who then prepared a press statement urgently which was released about an hour later.

Sir Cliff’s PR representative, Philip Hall, said he had not been told the BBC had put a helicopter up to cover the story and told the court that if he had he would have realised the seriousness of the planned coverage and would have immediately contacted lawyers to investigate getting an injunction.

In a statement, read out after the hearing, BBC News director Fran Unsworth said: “We are sorry for the distress that Sir Cliff has been through. We understand the very serious impact that this has had on him.

“We have thought long and hard about how we covered this story. On reflection there are things we would have done differently, however the judge has ruled that the very naming of Sir Cliff was unlawful.

“So even had the BBC not used helicopter shots or ran the story with less prominence, the Judge would still have found that the story was unlawful; despite ruling that what we broadcast about the search was accurate.

“This judgment creates new case law and represents a dramatic shift against press freedom and the long-standing ability of journalists to report on police investigations, which in some cases has led to further complainants coming forward.

“This impacts not just the BBC, but every media organisation.

“This isn’t just about reporting on individuals. It means police investigations, and searches of people’s homes, could go unreported and unscrutinised.

“It will make it harder to scrutinise the conduct of the police and we fear it will undermine the wider principle of the public’s right to know. It will put decision-making in the hands of the police.

“We don’t believe this is compatible with liberty and press freedoms; something that has been at the heart of this country for generations.

“For all of these reasons, there is a significant principle at stake. That is why the BBC is looking at an appeal.”

Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire