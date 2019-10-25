All Sections

October 25, 2019

Sir Bobby Robson's family join celebrities pursuing fresh phone hacking claims

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

Sir Bobby Robson’s family has launched legal action against the publisher’s of The Sun newspaper over alleged interception of voicemails.

The former Newcastle United manager has not previously been linked to allegations of illegal press intrusion.

But his estate is understood to have joined a list of high profile figures to launch a legal fight against Sun publisher News Group Newspapers, which also published the now-defunct News of the World.

Sir Bobby, from County Durham, died in 2009 around two years before the newspaper phone hacking scandal came to light.

His family has declined to comment on the action.

The news comes as a Guardian report has named celebrities set to launch fresh action against newspaper groups.

Pop star Cheryl Cole, the former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes, and the actor Sienna Miller have also lodged fresh action against NGN.

While Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt and her butler Paul Burrell have filed cases against Daily Mirror publisher Mirror Group Newspapers.

The firm is also facing claims for alleged misuse of private information from the singer Lily Allen, the model Daisy Lowe, the footballer Stan Collymore, the reality show star Dani Behr, and Eunice Huthart – better known as “Blaze” on Gladiators.

Picture: Action Images/Reuters/Lee Smith

