Shake-up at Murdoch newspapers as Sun editor Tony Gallagher moves to Times

Sun editor Tony Gallagher has moved to News UK stablemate the Times to take up the recently vacated deputy editor role and is replaced at the daily tabloid by Sun on Sunday editor Victoria Newton.

Keith Poole, digital editor at the Sun, has been promoted to deputy editor, completing a senior editorial shake-up at the two Rupert Murdoch-owned news titles that had been touted in recent weeks.

Newton (pictured) and Poole will continue to have oversight of the Sun on Sunday, but it is unclear if a dedicated editor for the paper will be appointed or if Newton will continue to edit it as well.

A News UK spokesperson told Press Gazette that “any decisions about filling vacancies will be made in due course”.

Gallagher (pictured) takes over from Emma Tucker at the Times, who was appointed editor of the Sunday Times earlier this month as Martin Ivens left the weekly title after seven years in charge.

Murdoch said: “As editor of The Sun, Tony Gallagher has expertly steered the paper through two elections and the many dimensions of Brexit, ensuring that the news is always engaging and relevant for our readers.

“He is a newsman to his core and has edited with conviction, skill and energy. His experience across Fleet Street titles will be an asset to The Times.”

Gallagher will edit his final edition of The Sun on Friday. All three change roles on Monday next week.

Gallagher said: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to edit The Sun and a great privilege to work alongside its outstanding staff.

“I am hugely grateful to Rupert, [News Corp chief executive] Robert [Thomson] and [News UK chief executive] Rebekah [Brooks] for their incredible support and am delighted to be joining The Times, the first paper I subscribed to as a child.”

Times editor John Witherow added: “Tony is a newshound and one of the most dextrous and skilled editors in the trade. I am delighted to appoint him as my deputy and look forward to working with him.”

Newton’s appointment means the UK’s two biggest-selling daily tabloids are edited by women, with Alison Phillips at the Mirror. Roughly a third of paid-for national daily and Sunday newspapers in the UK are now edited by women.

The Sun is the UK’s best-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of 1.2m.

Murdoch said of Newton: “[She] has given Britain’s top-selling Sunday newspaper, The Sun on Sunday, its own identity, striving to connect communities and bringing both insight and entertainment to readers each weekend.

“Victoria cares about Sun readers lives and her campaigning spirit has won her much praise.”

The media mogul added of Poole: “As a newspaperman and digital expert [he] has a natural sense of what stories our readers are interested in and he has driven The Sun Online to be the number one commercial news site in the UK.

“They will make a fantastic duo at the helm of The Sun as we continue to serve our current readers and to reach new audiences digitally.”

Newton said: “It is such a privilege to be given the chance to edit The Sun at an incredibly exciting time in Britain.

“The People’s Paper has been such a huge part of my life. I feel humbled at the thought of helping build the newsroom of the future, to serve our readers across the globe. I can’t wait to get started.”

Poole added: “To be given the opportunity to drive The Sun’s future success, however people read us, is an immense honour and thrilling challenge.”