The Daily Mail’s circulation has topped 1m for the first time since Covid-19 hit the UK in March.
The latest ABC figures show most of the UK’s national newspapers saw marginal sales growth in September but continued year-on-year decline of between 10% and 20%.
Timeline
- September 18, 2020
August national press ABCs: FT takes hardest hit since last year as Observer and MoS fare best
- August 24, 2020
July National press ABCs: Free dailies Standard and Metro see slow circulation recovery as lockdown eases
- August 14, 2020
ABCs: Gardening and cooking mags biggest lockdown winners as women's titles see circulation fall
The Daily Mail, which had dipped below 1m for the first time because of the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on footfall, returned to average sales of 1,007,181.
The Mail on Sunday and Observer saw the smallest year-on-year decline (both 10%).
The Financial Times once again recorded the biggest month-on-month growth (10%) and the largest year-on-year decline (-38%).
The ABC figures published below do not include the Sun, Times or Telegraph titles, which have chosen to keep their circulations private.
The Telegraph however does publish its subscriber figures monthly and said in September it reached 524,412 in total, of which 323,917 (62%) were digital and 200,495 (38%) were print.
Its net new subscriptions were 12,914, almost double the figure from August.
National newsbrand circulations in September 2020 (ABC) with monthly and yearly changes:
|Publication
|ABC circulation for August 2020
|Month-on-month % change
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Daily Mail
|1,007,181
|1%
|-14%
|Mail on Sunday
|871,121
|0%
|-10%
|Metro (FREE)
|650,279
|29%
|-54%
|Evening Standard (FREE)
|512,016
|0%
|-38%
|Daily Mirror
|394,250
|1%
|-17%
|Sunday Mirror
|321,267
|1%
|-17%
|Daily Express
|255,621
|2%
|-16%
|Daily Star
|241,439
|2%
|-19%
|Sunday Express
|223,759
|1%
|-15%
|i
|154,288
|2%
|-32%
|8,216
|The Observer
|144,034
|3%
|-10%
|Daily Star Sunday
|143,937
|2%
|-19%
|Sunday People
|128,081
|2%
|-12%
|The Guardian
|113,261
|3%
|-13%
|Financial Times
|104,194
|10%
|-38%
|23,007
|Daily Record
|91,374
|0%
|-17%
|Sunday Mail
|91,340
|-1%
|-16%
|Sunday Post
|74,305
|1%
|-21%