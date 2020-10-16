The Daily Mail’s circulation has topped 1m for the first time since Covid-19 hit the UK in March.

The latest ABC figures show most of the UK’s national newspapers saw marginal sales growth in September but continued year-on-year decline of between 10% and 20%.

The Daily Mail, which had dipped below 1m for the first time because of the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on footfall, returned to average sales of 1,007,181.

Would you pay a Spotify-style subscription of £10 a month for access to most premium consumer news websites? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Mail on Sunday and Observer saw the smallest year-on-year decline (both 10%).

The Financial Times once again recorded the biggest month-on-month growth (10%) and the largest year-on-year decline (-38%).

The ABC figures published below do not include the Sun, Times or Telegraph titles, which have chosen to keep their circulations private.

The Telegraph however does publish its subscriber figures monthly and said in September it reached 524,412 in total, of which 323,917 (62%) were digital and 200,495 (38%) were print.

Its net new subscriptions were 12,914, almost double the figure from August.

National newsbrand circulations in September 2020 (ABC) with monthly and yearly changes:

Publication ABC circulation for August 2020 Month-on-month % change Year-on-year % change Bulks Daily Mail 1,007,181 1% -14% Mail on Sunday 871,121 0% -10% Metro (FREE) 650,279 29% -54% Evening Standard (FREE) 512,016 0% -38% Daily Mirror 394,250 1% -17% Sunday Mirror 321,267 1% -17% Daily Express 255,621 2% -16% Daily Star 241,439 2% -19% Sunday Express 223,759 1% -15% i 154,288 2% -32% 8,216 The Observer 144,034 3% -10% Daily Star Sunday 143,937 2% -19% Sunday People 128,081 2% -12% The Guardian 113,261 3% -13% Financial Times 104,194 10% -38% 23,007 Daily Record 91,374 0% -17% Sunday Mail 91,340 -1% -16% Sunday Post 74,305 1% -21%