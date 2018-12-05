Scottish publisher DC Thomson creates new head of newspapers role in editorial restructure

Scottish newspaper publisher DC Thomson Media has created a new head of newspapers role as part of a senior editorial restructure, with new editors appointed to some of its top titles.

Richard Neville, currently editor-in-chief of morning newspapers at the publisher, has been appointed to the newly created position.

Neville will oversee the operation of the newspaper business and take the lead editorially across all of the group’s newspaper titles, including the Press and Journal – the UK’s biggest-selling regional title – and Sunday Post.

Newspaper editors will be supported by Neville in his new role, “but will retain editorial responsibility for their own titles”, a spokesperson has said.

Following Neville’s appointment, Catriona MacInnes has been made the new editor of the Dundee Courier following a year as acting editor. She is the only female daily editor in Scotland.

Alan McCabe will take on the role of editor-in-chief of Aberdeen, heading up newspaper editorial teams in the region, and has been made Press and Journal editor.

David Knight, deputy editor of the Press and Journal, is retiring after 25 years with the paper. He will be replaced by Andrew Kellock, currently editor of the Evening Telegraph in Dundee.

The Press and Journal has a print circulation of just under 46,000 copies, according to ABC figures to the end of June this year.

Craig Walker remains editor of the Evening Express while Richard Prest will continue to edit the Sunday Post.

David Lord, currently deputy editor of The Courier, becomes editor of the Evening Telegraph, with Bryan Copland, assistant editor of the Evening Telegraph, stepping up to become deputy editor.

All of those in new roles will take up their positions at the beginning of January.

DC Thomson Media’s chief executive Mike Watson said: “Newspapers are a crucial part of our core business and we’ve got a great team in place that deliver some of the country’s best selling regional dailies.

“Richard is highly experienced in the newspaper industry and I’m confident that this change to structure will only add to the quality of content we provide thousands of readers with every day.”

Neville added: “This is an exciting time for newspapers and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity to drive the newspaper business forward.

“While the challenges we face as an industry remain, we’ve got a skilled team in place that understands its readers and we will continue to deliver quality newspapers to communities across Scotland.

“These changes demonstrate our commitment to our newspapers and the teams that work on them.”

Picture: DC Thomson Media