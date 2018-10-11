Scotsman and i publisher Johnston Press puts itself up for sale after struggling to refinance £220m debts

Johnston Press, publisher of the i paper and The Scotsman, and a number of regional newspapers including the Yorkshire Post has put itself up for sale after struggling to refinance £220m in debt due for repayment next year.

Press Gazette reported in July that the company’s share price had fallen to 3p amid market concerns it would not be able to renegotiate its debt.

Today it announced a formal sale process after “exploring all options” in repaying the debt as part of a strategic review launched in March last year.

Johnston Press said no offers or approaches had been made as it went up for sale. Interested parties are asked to contact advisors Rothschild.

The company is said to have a market value of £3m.

In interim adjusted financial results for the first half of 2018, Johnston Press reported revenue down 8 per cent to £93m and made a pre-tax profit of 7.1m for the period, up 6 per cent.

In 2017, Johnston Press made £14.2m profit before tax on revenues of £201m and earnings (EBITDA) of £40.1m – all of which fell year on year.

Regional daily titles published by Johnston press include the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sheffield Star, Sunderland Echo, Belfast News Letter, The News in Portsmouth, and the Wigan Evening Post.

Picture: Johnston Press