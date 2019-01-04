Saudi prosecutors seek death penalty for suspects in Jamal Khashoggi killing

Saudi prosecutors will seek the death penalty for at least five people over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported as 11 suspects attended their first court hearing.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state television gave few details about the hearing and did not name the suspects.

But a statement from prosecutors said the suspects attended court yesterday with their lawyers.

The statement also said prosecutors had sent a request to Turkey for evidence that Ankara had collected over the 2 October killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“No response has been received to date and the Public Prosecutor’s Office is still waiting for an answer,” the statement said.

Turkish officials have previously said they shared evidence with Saudi Arabia and other nations over Khashoggi’s killing.

Khashoggi had written columns critical of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom initially denied anything to do with Khashoggi’s death, saying he had left the consulate in good health, but weeks later changed its story and acknowledged that he had been killed in the building.

Turkish media has published pictures of members of the Crown Prince’s entourage at the consulate ahead of the killing.

Khashoggi’s body, which is believed to have been dismembered, has yet to be found.

Picture: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File