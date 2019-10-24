Daily Mail eyeing move to Hammersmith within four years, sources claim

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday could leave their home in Kensington for Hammersmith within the next few years, sources have said.

Rumours of the move are circling newsrooms at Northcliffe House (pictured), the Art Deco building on Kensington High Street where the Mail titles have been based since leaving Fleet Street in the late 1980s.

Multiple inside sources have told Press Gazette that Mail publisher Associated Newspapers has its eye on The Ark building (pictured below) two miles away.

The move could take place by 2023, according to sources.

Northcliffe House is also home to the Metro, Evening Standard and Independent newspapers as well as other companies.

One insider told Press Gazette that the building costs too much to run.

They said a major refurbishment project has also been stopped midway through, which could be a sign a move is being seriously considered.

Another insider said it “would be a shame to leave such a historic site after 35 years”.

A spokesperson for the Mail said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Picture: Google Maps