Royal Television Awards: Channel 4 News scoops seven awards while Sky News named top news channel

Sky News beat BBC News to be named news channel of the year at the Royal Television Society awards last night, while Channel 4 News took home seven awards including the prize for daily news programme.

Television journalist of the year went to Andy Davies of Channel 4 News, with the broadcaster also winning scoop of the year for its work on the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It further took home prizes for news coverage, both at home and abroad, and young talent, while Dispatches won the international current affairs category for Myanmar’s Killing Fields.

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear (pictured centre, right) said the broadcaster’s clutch of awards was a “truly wonderful achievement… for everyone at Channel 4 News who strive every day to make the best possible news programme and journalism.

“Special tribute must be paid to our political team covering Brexit day in and day out, our Washington team covering Trump and our digital team who ensure our material is seen by hundreds of millions across the world.

“Finally, thanks to our viewers and all those who trust us with their stories and opinions.”

The BBC’s Emily Maitlis was named network presenter of the year, one of five awards for the public service broadcaster.

No related posts.

On winning, Maitlis said: “It just feels unbelievably lovely actually. It’s the nicest moment and I’ve sat in the audience many times – its a different experience finding your feet and getting to the stage. It’s a real privilege.”

She said of Newsnight’s approach to interviewing: “I think we tried to re-find, or reinvent, the long-form interview.

“And it was a moment when I would come back with an interview that I really loved and think in a very traditional way: ‘How do I cut this down to six minutes or eight minutes,’ and having editors who said: ‘Actually, if it’s good enough for 20 let’s run it for 20’.”

The BBC also took home the current affairs home award for The Fires That Foretold Grenfell, the nations and regions current affairs prize and the news technology prize for The Anatomy of a Killing.

Specialist journalist of the year went to BBC Newsnight’s Chris Cook, who exposed allegations of bullying and harassment within the House of Commons while working alongside producer Lucinda Day.

He said: “I’m enormously lucky to have worked with people who gave me the space and the support and the help that I desperately needed.”

Day added: “We would like to dedicate this award to all those women who spoke to us and were brave enough to share their stories because they had been ignored for so long.”

The award for news channel of the year was Sky’s only win of the night.

Head of news at Sky John Ryley said: “We’re always very excited to win news channel, we never take it for granted – competition is tough and we’re delighted.

“It’s an award that reflects the hard work, energy and editorial agility of all my colleagues from top to bottom.”

Royal Television Society Awards 2019 winners:

Breaking News

WINNER – Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Steps Down CNN International

Nominees:

Cabinet Brexit Deal Sky News

Zimbabwe BBC News Channel for BBC News

Camera Operator of the Year

WINNER – Brice Lainé CNN International

Nominees:

Darren Conway (DC) BBC News

Jack Garland – Newsnight BBC Two

Current Affairs – Home

WINNER – The Fires That Foretold Grenfell Amos Pictures / BBC Current Affairs for BBC Two

Nominees:

Massacre at Ballymurphy Awen Media / Dartmouth Films / The Outsider Movie Company for Channel 4

Exposure – Prisons Uncovered: Out of Control? Clover Films for ITV

Current Affairs – International

WINNER – Dispatches – Myanmar’s Killing Fields Evan Williams Productions /Mongoose Productions for Channel 4

Nominees:

This World – Japan’s Secret Shame True Vision Productions for BBC Two

BBC Africa Eye – Sweet Sweet Codeine BBC Africa Eye for BBC World Service

Daily News Programme of the Year

WINNER – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

ITV News at Ten ITN for ITV

Newsnight BBC Two

Interview of the Year

WINNER – Malaysia: Najib Speaks – 101 East Al Jazeera English

Nominees:

Channel 4 News – Max Mosley ITN for Channel 4

ITV News – Sir Cliff Richard ITN for ITV

Nations and Regions Current Affairs

WINNER – Disclosure – Suffer the Children BBC Scotland for BBC One Scotland

Nominees:

Spotlight – Brexit, Dark Money & the DUP BBC Northern Ireland

Wales Investigates – Gangs, Murder & Teenage Drug Runners BBC Wales for BBC One

Nations and Regions News

WINNER – ITV News Central – Leicester Helicopter Crash – A City In Mourning ITV Central for ITV

Nominees:

ITV News Meridian – Gosport War Memorial Hospital ITV Meridian for ITV

ITV London News – Grenfell one year on ITN for ITV

Nations and Regions Presenter of the Year

WINNER – Nina Hossain – ITV London News ITN for ITV

Nominees:

Lucy Meacock – Granada Reports ITV Granada for ITV

Roger Johnson – BBC North West Tonight BBC North West for BBC One

Network Presenter of the Year

WINNER – Emily Maitlis – Newsnight BBC Two

Nominees:

Krishnan Guru-Murthy – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Victoria Derbyshire – The Victoria Derbyshire Programme BBC Two

News Channel of the Year

WINNER – Sky News

Nominees:

BBC News Channel

CNN International

News Coverage – Home

WINNER – Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

Out in the Cold – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Violent Britain – ITV News ITN for ITV

News Coverage – International

WINNER – Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

China’s Hidden Camps – BBC News at Ten BBC News for BBC One

Yemen BBC News for BBC One

News Technology

WINNER – BBC Africa Eye – The Anatomy of a Killing BBC Africa Eye for BBC News

Nominees:

Immersive Photojournalist Lewis Whyld’s 360° Drone Image Capture Technology CNN International

Royal Wedding Who’s Who Sky News

Scoop of the Year

WINNER – Cambridge Analytica Uncovered – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

The Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi CNN International

Westminster Bullying – Newsnight BBC Two

Specialist Journalist of the Year

WINNER – Chris Cook – Newsnight BBC Two

Nominees:

Michael Buchanan BBC News for BBC One

Nima Elbagir CNN International

Television Journalist of the Year

WINNER – Andy Davies – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

Clive Myrie BBC News for BBC One

Orla Guerin BBC News for BBC One

Independent Award

WINNER – Riding ‘The Death Train’ to America’s border – Channel 4 News Pacha Films for Channel 4

Nominees:

Panorama – Can Violent Men Change? Rogan Productions / BBC Panorama for BBC One

Humam Husari – ITV News ITN for ITV

Young Talent of the Year

WINNER – Anja Popp – Channel 4 News ITN for Channel 4

Nominees:

Noel Phillips – The Victoria Derbyshire Programme BBC Two

Rishabh R. Jain – The Plight of the Rohingya The Associated Press

Outstanding Achievement Award

WINNER – Robin Elias

Picture: RTS