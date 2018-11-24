Richard Madeley appointed Telegraph's new agony uncle replacing Graham Norton

The Telegraph has appointed broadcaster Richard Madeley as its new resident agony uncle.

Madeley takes over the weekly column from Graham Norton, who stepped down in October after 12 years of answering readers’ questions.

The new column will be published in the Telegraph’s Saturday lifestyle section and on its website starting on 1 December.

Today’s newspaper will feature an interview with Madeley in which he said the Telegraph’s Agony Uncle column “is a writing spot that I’ve always coveted… To be a custodian of the page is a big responsibility”.

He added: “One thing I won’t be doing is judgement. People who write to me should know that I’m there to help them, if I can, and not pass sentence.”

Jane Bruton, deputy editor and director of lifestyle at the Telegraph, said “We are delighted to welcome Richard to The Telegraph as our new Agony Uncle.

“Richard’s reputation for straight talking and his years of experience make him perfect to take on this much loved position and there is no doubt he will be there to provide readers with the valuable life advice we all sometimes need.”

Madeley is best known for presenting ITV’s This Morning between 1988 and 2001 and then Richard & Judy on Channel 4, both with his wife Judy Finnigan. They also launched the Richard & Judy Book Club.

He is currently a relief presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The new column will answer readers’ questions on subjects from parenting issues to relationship problems to career advice.

