All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
November 24, 2018

Richard Madeley appointed Telegraph's new agony uncle replacing Graham Norton

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Telegraph has appointed broadcaster Richard Madeley as its new resident agony uncle.

Madeley takes over the weekly column from Graham Norton, who stepped down in October after 12 years of answering readers’ questions.

The new column will be published in the Telegraph’s Saturday lifestyle section and on its website starting on 1 December.

Today’s newspaper will feature an interview with Madeley in which he said the Telegraph’s Agony Uncle column “is a writing spot that I’ve always coveted… To be a custodian of the page is a big responsibility”.

He added: “One thing I won’t be doing is judgement. People who write to me should know that I’m there to help them, if I can, and not pass sentence.”

Jane Bruton, deputy editor and director of lifestyle at the Telegraph, said “We are delighted to welcome Richard to The Telegraph as our new Agony Uncle.

“Richard’s reputation for straight talking and his years of experience make him perfect to take on this much loved position and there is no doubt he will be there to provide readers with the valuable life advice we all sometimes need.”

Madeley is best known for presenting ITV’s This Morning between 1988 and 2001 and then Richard & Judy on Channel 4, both with his wife Judy Finnigan. They also launched the Richard & Judy Book Club.

He is currently a relief presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The new column will answer readers’ questions on subjects from parenting issues to relationship problems to career advice.

Picture: Rii Schroer

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. British Journalism Awards: Finalists revealed for Marie Colvin Award British Journalism Awards: Finalists revealed for Marie Colvin Award
  2. Johnston Press: Local newspapers are too important to let corporate cowboys trample over needs of communities Johnston Press: Local newspapers are too important to let corporate cowboys trample over needs of communities
  3. Hugo Rifkind says papers will swerve difficult subjects to 'avoid enraging parts of their readership' thanks to online 'outrage engine' Hugo Rifkind says papers will swerve difficult subjects to 'avoid enraging parts of their readership' thanks to online 'outrage engine'
  4. 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect' 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect'
  5. UK pension body set to put in £305m claim with Johnston Press administrators UK pension body set to put in £305m claim with Johnston Press administrators

Latest Jobs