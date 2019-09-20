All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 20, 2019

Reuters press agency appoints first newsroom diversity editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Reuters has appointed a newsroom diversity editor, a newly created role overseeing its 2,500 journalists worldwide.

Joyce Adeluwoye-Adams will “lead Reuters efforts to build a more diversive newsroom”, according to a spokesperson for the news agency.

She will also work closely with global managing editor Simon Robinson on recruitment, training, mentoring and career deveolopment, Reuters said.

Adeluwoye-Adams was awarded an MBE for services to diversity in the media industry last year.

She said: “The future of the newsroom depends on being able to reflect the diversity of the modern world and those who consume our content in an authentic way.”

Adeluwoye-Adams joins Reuters from gaming company King and has previously worked at the BBC, where she designed and implemented a new diversity strategy across BBC Content.

Robinson said: “Joyce has an impressive record of driving change at media organisations and she will play a key role in our efforts to pay deeper attention to the people who make our newsroom tick.

“We believe a newsroom that embraces diversity and inclusiveness will make for a better place to work and improve the stories and photos and video we produce for our customers.”

Picture: Reuters

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Father who confronted Boris in hospital defends BBC political editor over tweet criticism Father who confronted Boris in hospital defends BBC political editor over tweet criticism
  2. Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims
  3. Google to give Archant millions to find way to make local news pay online Google to give Archant millions to find way to make local news pay online
  4. Sun defends Ben Stokes family tragedy story after cricketer slams it as 'lowest form of journalism' Sun defends Ben Stokes family tragedy story after cricketer slams it as 'lowest form of journalism'
  5. BAME Daily Mail football writer says newspapers portray black and white players differently BAME Daily Mail football writer says newspapers portray black and white players differently

Latest Jobs

BAME Daily Mail football writer says newspapers portray black and white players differently