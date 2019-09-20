Reuters press agency appoints first newsroom diversity editor

Reuters has appointed a newsroom diversity editor, a newly created role overseeing its 2,500 journalists worldwide.

Joyce Adeluwoye-Adams will “lead Reuters efforts to build a more diversive newsroom”, according to a spokesperson for the news agency.

She will also work closely with global managing editor Simon Robinson on recruitment, training, mentoring and career deveolopment, Reuters said.

Adeluwoye-Adams was awarded an MBE for services to diversity in the media industry last year.

She said: “The future of the newsroom depends on being able to reflect the diversity of the modern world and those who consume our content in an authentic way.”

Adeluwoye-Adams joins Reuters from gaming company King and has previously worked at the BBC, where she designed and implemented a new diversity strategy across BBC Content.

Robinson said: “Joyce has an impressive record of driving change at media organisations and she will play a key role in our efforts to pay deeper attention to the people who make our newsroom tick.

“We believe a newsroom that embraces diversity and inclusiveness will make for a better place to work and improve the stories and photos and video we produce for our customers.”

Picture: Reuters