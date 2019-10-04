All Sections

October 4, 2019

Reuters creates events business for news with B2B company buyout

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Thomson Reuters, the company behind news agency Reuters, has bought a global B2B events company which it has rebranded as Reuters Events and will operate under its news division.

FC Business Intelligence delivers conferences and exhibitions to the energy, insurance, travel and technology sectors, among others. It is now part of Reuters News.

Reuters president Michael Friedenberg said: “This acquisition allows us to combine Reuters globally trusted brand, scale and editorial excellence with FCBI’s deep expertise in highly specialized events for professionals.

“As Reuters Events, they will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our mission to provide trusted intelligence that helps humans and machines make smart decisions.

“Moreover, this will create a new platform for our world-class journalism.”

Thomson Reuters has not revealed how much it paid for the business,

Sue Brooks, managing director of product and strategy at Reuters, told Press Gazette recently: “If we don’t disrupt ourselves, somebody else is going to do it for us.”

It cams as Reuters Connect, the agency’s “one-stop shop” for content, launched a new “productivity suite”, which will see more production apps from external partners available to customers.

