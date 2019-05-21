Reporter leaves Hull Daily Mail after 40 years as Reach shuts regional office

The Hull Daily Mail is set to close its office in the town of Beverley, some ten miles outside Hull, with a long-serving reporter to step down.

Readers were told about the office closure last week in a Facebook group run by Hull Live, the website of the Mail.

Journalist Trudi Davidson told the Brilliant Beverley group that she would be leaving the Hull Daily Mail after 40 years reporting from the area.

The move comes almost two years after Hull Daily Mail publisher Reach, formerly Trinity Mirror, closed the Beverley Advertiser.

On the paper’s closure, Reach said the town would continue to be served by the East Riding edition of the Mail.

A Reach spokesperson said in a statement: “The Hull Daily Mail will close its Beverley Office within the next three months, however there will be no redundancies as a result and no editions will be lost.

“Our journalists and commercial teams will retain their base in Hull.”

Hull Daily Mail reader Alex Slingsby said it was a “shame” the office is closing, adding: “Beverley and Hull and completely different places in terms of demographics and economy.

“I would think it would be very difficult to get a sense of the town when reporting from somewhere completely different. You might as well just report from London if you are going to do that.”

But he added that if the office closure was a result of financial difficulties then “that cannot be helped”.

The Hull Daily Mail had a circulation of 20,212 between July and December last year, according to the latest ABC figures.

The closure of the daily paper’s office in Beverley is the latest in a series of regional newsroom cut backs.

JPI Media revealed in March that it would close eight newsrooms and move staff in 19 other leasehold offices to shared working spaces.

Archant also told staff earlier this year that it plans to close five newsrooms and expects reporters to work remotely from home or on patch.

Newsquest, another of the regional publishing giants, closed the office of a Scottish weekly in the town of Peebles last month.