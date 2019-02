Regional non-daily ABC figures for last six months of 2018 in full

Reach’s Folkestone Herald and Brentwood Gazette recorded the biggest circulation falls over the final six months of 2018.

The paid-for Herald fell by 57 per cent year-on-year to 4,103, with the Gazette down by 56 per cent to 3,369, new ABC figures show.

Newsquest’s Durham-based Advertiser series also saw circulations halve across three titles: Durham Advertiser, Chester-Le-Street Advertiser and the Consett-Stanley Advertiser.

There was year-on-year growth for hybrid (part free, part paid-for) weekly the Falmouth and Helston Packet, which saw its circulation more than triple to 16,267, of which nearly 12,000 copies are given away for free.

Archant’s Ely Standard grew four per cent year-on-year to 5,590, of which 3,236 are free, while Newsquest’s free weekly The Messenger upped its circulation by 2 per cent year-on-year.

One per cent growth was posted by Archant titles the Hunts Post and Dunmow Broadcast and Newsquest’s Bracknell News.

Regional non-daily circulations for July to December 2018 (ABC):