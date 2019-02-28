Regional daily ABCs: Ipswich Star circulation drops after free edition replaced with new standalone title

Print circulations fell across the board year-on-year for the UK and Ireland’s regional daily newspapers, according to new ABC figures.

Archant’s Ipswich Star fell hardest, with circulation down 37 per cent year-on-year to 5,423 over the six months from July to December last year.

This follows its decision to scrap a free Thursday edition of the paper, previously included in ABC figures, and launch new standalone title the Ipswich Extra in February 2018.

Ispwich Extra has a circulation of 14,140 for the period, according to ABC.

Brad Jones, editor of the Ipswich Star, said: “The -37 per cent year-on-year decline is not an accurate representation of Ipswich Star sales.

“Actively purchased copy sales of the Star are actually down -9.4 per cent, which is one of the smallest declines of the 50 titles reporting.”

Reach-owned daily the Cambridge News was down 34 per cent to 7,124.

The Irish News recorded the smallest circulation decline over the six-month period, down five per cent to 32,315.

Both the Yorkshire Post, owned by JPI Media, and the Manchester Evening News, owned by Reach, saw double-digit circulation decline.

Regional daily newspaper circulation July-December 2018 (ABC):