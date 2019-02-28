Regional daily ABCs: Ipswich Star circulation drops after free edition replaced with new standalone title

Print circulations fell across the board year-on-year for the UK and Ireland’s regional daily newspapers, according to new ABC figures.
Archant’s Ipswich Star fell hardest, with circulation down 37 per cent year-on-year to 5,423 over the six months from July to December last year.
Timeline
- February 28, 2019
Regional non-daily ABC figures for last six months of 2018 in full
- February 15, 2019
Men's magazine ABCs: Stuff's circulation falls by more than a quarter but new free titles and T3 grow
- February 15, 2019
Women's mags ABCs: Now and Cosmopolitan see biggest circulation decline but Red and Bella post growth
This follows its decision to scrap a free Thursday edition of the paper, previously included in ABC figures, and launch new standalone title the Ipswich Extra in February 2018.
Ispwich Extra has a circulation of 14,140 for the period, according to ABC.
Brad Jones, editor of the Ipswich Star, said: “The -37 per cent year-on-year decline is not an accurate representation of Ipswich Star sales.
“Actively purchased copy sales of the Star are actually down -9.4 per cent, which is one of the smallest declines of the 50 titles reporting.”
Reach-owned daily the Cambridge News was down 34 per cent to 7,124.
The Irish News recorded the smallest circulation decline over the six-month period, down five per cent to 32,315.
Both the Yorkshire Post, owned by JPI Media, and the Manchester Evening News, owned by Reach, saw double-digit circulation decline.
Regional daily newspaper circulation July-December 2018 (ABC):
|Publication
|Owner
|Total circ. Jul-Dec 2018
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Free
|Aberdeen – Press & Journal
|D C Thomson & Co Ltd
|43,746
|-9%
|355
|Express & Star (West Midlands)
|The Midland News Association
|38,690
|-19%
|6,535
|Manchester Evening News
|Reach plc
|35,417
|-10%
|7
|16,347
|Belfast Telegraph
|Independent News & Media (NI)
|33,951
|-7%
|2,009
|7,008
|Dundee – The Courier
|D C Thomson & Co Ltd
|33,144
|-8%
|255
|Irish News – Morning
|Irish News Co
|32,315
|-5%
|178
|Liverpool Echo
|Reach plc
|32,257
|-16%
|64
|Norwich – Eastern Daily Press
|Archant Ltd
|25,631
|-12%
|The Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|22,901
|-12%
|The Sentinel
|Reach plc
|20,682
|-11%
|Hull Daily Mail
|Reach plc
|20,212
|-14%
|42
|Shropshire Star
|The Midland News Association
|20,137
|-13%
|846
|Aberdeen – Evening Express
|D C Thomson & Co Ltd
|19,732
|-13%
|47
|Leeds – Yorkshire Post
|JPIMedia Limited
|19,434
|-11%
|1,255
|Newcastle Chronicle
|Reach plc
|19,259
|-14%
|Darlington – The Northern Echo
|Newsquest Media Group
|19,142
|-11%
|Glasgow – Evening Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|18,204
|-13%
|Daily Post (Wales)
|Reach plc
|18,007
|-9%
|Leicester Mercury
|Reach plc
|17,015
|-25%
|322
|The Scotsman
|JPIMedia Limited
|16,349
|-17%
|3,116
|South Wales Evening Post
|Reach plc
|15,748
|-13%
|125
|Southend – Basildon – Canvey – Echo
|Newsquest Media Group
|15,299
|-10%
|86
|Plymouth – Western Morning News
|Reach plc
|15,295
|-13%
|Teesside Gazette
|Reach plc
|15,067
|-14%
|Derby Telegraph
|Reach plc
|15,029
|-17%
|694
|18
|Birmingham Mail
|Reach plc
|14,458
|-13%
|Edinburgh – Evening News
|JPIMedia Limited
|14,195
|-15%
|174
|Portsmouth – News & Sports Mail
|JPIMedia Limited
|13,902
|-15%
|34
|Bristol – Western Daily Press
|Reach plc
|13,425
|-7%
|3
|Southampton – Southern Daily Echo
|Newsquest Media Group
|12,954
|-11%
|23
|Plymouth – The Herald
|Reach plc
|12,795
|-13%
|77
|Sheffield Star
|JPIMedia Limited
|12,609
|-14%
|Ipswich – East Anglian Daily Times
|Archant Ltd
|12,589
|-11%
|Grimsby Telegraph
|Reach plc
|12,578
|-12%
|42
|10
|News Letter
|JPIMedia Limited
|12,499
|-9%
|123
|The Post
|Reach plc
|11,925
|-22%
|164
|Nottingham Post
|Reach plc
|11,777
|-28%
|37
|Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph
|D C Thomson & Co Ltd
|11,742
|-12%
|43
|Wales – The Western Mail
|Reach plc
|11,719
|-13%
|York – The Press
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,705
|-11%
|616
|Cardiff – South Wales Echo
|Reach plc
|11,659
|-13%
|Bournemouth – The Daily Echo
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,293
|-8%
|Bradford – Telegraph & Argus
|Newsquest Media Group
|10,671
|-14%
|462
|Coventry Telegraph
|Reach plc
|10,606
|-14%
|The Argus Brighton
|Newsquest Media Group
|10,003
|-6%
|93
|1,239
|Leeds – Yorkshire Evening Post
|JPIMedia Limited
|9,734
|-15%
|Sunderland Echo
|JPIMedia Limited
|9,374
|-15%
|The National
|Newsquest Media Group
|9,101
|-7%
|Newcastle Journal
|Reach plc
|9,083
|-16%
|Huddersfield Daily Examiner
|Reach plc
|9,019
|-13%
|Oxford Mail
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,599
|-9%
|7
|South Wales Argus
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,563
|-13%
|56
|339
|Dorset Echo
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,352
|-11%
|3
|Swindon Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,191
|-7%
|38
|320
|Greenock Telegraph
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,116
|-9%
|Colchester – Daily Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,943
|-10%
|36
|Lancashire Post
|JPIMedia Limited
|7,916
|-13%
|The Bolton News
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,873
|-10%
|Cambridge News
|Reach plc
|7,124
|-34%
|81
|Lancashire Telegraph – Blackburn
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,023
|-27%
|The Gazette – Blackpool
|JPIMedia Limited
|7,010
|-14%
|Norwich – Evening News
|Archant Ltd
|6,351
|-15%
|The Leader
|Newsquest Media Group
|6,271
|Worcester News
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,925
|-10%
|Burton Mail
|Reach plc
|5,872
|-20%
|62
|340
|Ipswich Star
|Archant Ltd
|5,423
|-37%
|The Mail
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,151
|-15%
|291
|Carlisle – News and Star East
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,746
|-12%
|408
|Paisley Daily Express
|Reach plc
|4,262
|-6%
|South Shields – Shields Gazette
|JPIMedia Limited
|3,727
|-19%
|Hartlepool Mail
|JPIMedia Limited
|3,234
|-23%
|Wigan Post
|JPIMedia Limited
|2,937
|-13%
|1,223
|Carlisle – News and Star West
|Newsquest Media Group
|1,865
|-8%
|194