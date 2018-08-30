Regional daily ABCs: Brighton Argus sees smallest print circulation drop as Ipswich Star and Cambridge News biggest fallers

The Brighton Argus recorded the lowest circulation decline among regional daily newspapers over the first six months of 2018, new ABC figures show.

The Newsquest-owned title had a circulation of 10,212 at the end of June, down 2 per cent year-on-year.

The Ipswich Star, owned by Archant, saw the biggest decline during the period, falling 37 per cent year-on-year to 6,001.

Other big drops were recorded at Reach’s Cambridge News, down 33 per cent to 8,005, and Johnston Press’ Yorkshire Evening Post, down 32 per cent to 10,332.

DC Thomson’s Aberdeen Press and Journal remains the top-selling regional daily, with a circulation of 45,935, down 7 per cent year-on-year.

Regional daily newspaper ABC figures Jan-June 2018 (print and digital edition combined):

Publication ABC Total Year-on-year % change Paid Multiple Copies Free copies Aberdeen – Press & Journal 45,935 -7% 385 Express & Star (West Midlands) 42,208 -18% 6,783 Manchester Evening News 36,715 -13% 15,983 Belfast Telegraph 35,931 -9% 2,038 7,059 Liverpool Echo 35,038 -16% 10 334 Dundee – The Courier 34,260 -8% 200 Irish News – Morning 33,647 -7% 184 Norwich – Eastern Daily Press 26,788 -15% The Herald 24,265 -12% The Sentinel 22,047 -12% 197 Hull Daily Mail 21,813 -14% 41 Shropshire Star 21,736 -13% 862 Leicester Mercury 21,130 -17% 428 1,943 Aberdeen – Evening Express 21,003 -12% 46 Leeds – Yorkshire Post 20,820 -10% 1,294 Newcastle Chronicle 20,756 -17% Darlington – The Northern Echo 20,323 -10% Glasgow – Evening Times 19,130 -15% The Scotsman 17,013 -20% 3,274 Derby Telegraph 16,785 -11% 456 1,547 South Wales Evening Post 16,590 -16% 32 Teesside Gazette 16,204 -18% Southend – Basildon – Canvey – Echo 15,978 -11% 3 Birmingham Mail 15,367 -15% Nottingham Post 14,814 -14% 34 2,400 Portsmouth – News & Sports Mail 14,767 -18% Plymouth – The Herald 13,833 -12% 60 Southampton – Southern Daily Echo 13,665 -13% Sheffield Star 13,658 -14% News Letter 13,374 -10% 125 Ipswich – East Anglian Daily Times 13,263 -11% The Post 13,102 -24% 85 Cardiff – South Wales Echo 12,649 -12% Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph 12,368 -12% 17 York – The Press 11,922 -15% 151 Bournemouth – The Daily Echo 11,521 -10% Coventry Telegraph 11,438 -19% Bradford – Telegraph & Argus 11,204 -16% 168 Leeds – Yorkshire Evening Post 10,322 -32% The Argus Brighton 10,212 -2% 61 1,137 South Wales Argus 9,362 -12% 138 379 Oxford Mail 9,038 -9% 1 Dorset Echo 8,700 -14% Swindon Advertiser 8,481 -7% 37 320 Lancashire Post 8,394 -15% Colchester – Daily Gazette 8,232 -14% 2 The Bolton News 8,166 -12% Lancashire Telegraph – Blackburn 8,149 -23% 466 Cambridge News 8,005 -33% 339 Norwich – Evening News 6,765 -17% Ipswich Star 6,001 -37% 351 Worcester News 5,995 -13% The Mail 5,287 -25% Carlisle – News and Star East 4,723 -23% Paisley Daily Express 4,378 -7% Carlisle – News and Star West 1,753 -22%

