August 30, 2018

Regional daily ABCs: Brighton Argus sees smallest print circulation drop as Ipswich Star and Cambridge News biggest fallers

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Brighton Argus recorded the lowest circulation decline among regional daily newspapers over the first six months of 2018, new ABC figures show.

The Newsquest-owned title had a circulation of 10,212 at the end of June, down 2 per cent year-on-year.

The Ipswich Star, owned by Archant, saw the biggest decline during the period, falling 37 per cent year-on-year to 6,001.

Other big drops were recorded at Reach’s Cambridge News, down 33 per cent to 8,005, and Johnston Press’ Yorkshire Evening Post, down 32 per cent to 10,332.

DC Thomson’s Aberdeen Press and Journal remains the top-selling regional daily, with a circulation of 45,935, down 7 per cent year-on-year.

Regional daily newspaper ABC figures Jan-June 2018 (print and digital edition combined):

Publication ABC Total Year-on-year % change Paid Multiple Copies Free copies
Aberdeen – Press & Journal 45,935 -7% 385
Express & Star (West Midlands) 42,208 -18% 6,783
Manchester Evening News 36,715 -13% 15,983
Belfast Telegraph 35,931 -9% 2,038 7,059
Liverpool Echo 35,038 -16% 10 334
Dundee – The Courier 34,260 -8% 200
Irish News – Morning 33,647 -7% 184
Norwich – Eastern Daily Press 26,788 -15%
The Herald 24,265 -12%
The Sentinel 22,047 -12% 197
Hull Daily Mail 21,813 -14% 41
Shropshire Star 21,736 -13% 862
Leicester Mercury 21,130 -17% 428 1,943
Aberdeen – Evening Express 21,003 -12% 46
Leeds – Yorkshire Post 20,820 -10% 1,294
Newcastle Chronicle 20,756 -17%
Darlington – The Northern Echo 20,323 -10%
Glasgow – Evening Times 19,130 -15%
The Scotsman 17,013 -20% 3,274
Derby Telegraph 16,785 -11% 456 1,547
South Wales Evening Post 16,590 -16% 32
Teesside Gazette 16,204 -18%
Southend – Basildon – Canvey – Echo 15,978 -11% 3
Birmingham Mail 15,367 -15%
Nottingham Post 14,814 -14% 34 2,400
Portsmouth – News & Sports Mail 14,767 -18%
Plymouth – The Herald 13,833 -12% 60
Southampton – Southern Daily Echo 13,665 -13%
Sheffield Star 13,658 -14%
News Letter 13,374 -10% 125
Ipswich – East Anglian Daily Times 13,263 -11%
The Post 13,102 -24% 85
Cardiff – South Wales Echo 12,649 -12%
Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph 12,368 -12% 17
York – The Press 11,922 -15% 151
Bournemouth – The Daily Echo 11,521 -10%
Coventry Telegraph 11,438 -19%
Bradford – Telegraph & Argus 11,204 -16% 168
Leeds – Yorkshire Evening Post 10,322 -32%
The Argus Brighton 10,212 -2% 61 1,137
South Wales Argus 9,362 -12% 138 379
Oxford Mail 9,038 -9% 1
Dorset Echo 8,700 -14%
Swindon Advertiser 8,481 -7% 37 320
Lancashire Post 8,394 -15%
Colchester – Daily Gazette 8,232 -14% 2
The Bolton News 8,166 -12%
Lancashire Telegraph – Blackburn 8,149 -23% 466
Cambridge News 8,005 -33% 339
Norwich – Evening News 6,765 -17%
Ipswich Star 6,001 -37% 351
Worcester News 5,995 -13%
The Mail 5,287 -25%
Carlisle – News and Star East 4,723 -23%
Paisley Daily Express 4,378 -7%
Carlisle – News and Star West 1,753 -22%

Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Comments

2 thoughts on "Regional daily ABCs: Brighton Argus sees smallest print circulation drop as Ipswich Star and Cambridge News biggest fallers"

  2. Maybe it’s because it’s a Tory-biased newspaper. They even had Teresa May down for a visit, and fawned over her shoes. The Saturday opinion piece is used to praise Tories and demonise Corbyn. Independent high-quality journalism it is not.

    Reply

