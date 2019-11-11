Reader offer: Discounted tickets to law conference on protecting the media

Press Gazette readers can claim a discount on tickets to this week’s law conference on protecting the media.

Speakers at the event on Thursday are set to include Tortoise editor Paul Caruana Galizia, son of murdered investigative journalist Daphne, and James Ball, global editor at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

The annual Protecting the Media Conference, now in its 25th year, will look at the media regulatory landscape and cover the latest updates on defamation, privacy and data protection in regards to the news industry.

Caruana Galizia will join barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher of Doughty Street Chambers to discuss the topic of press safety. Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 as a result of her work.

Ball will join the BBC’s head of programme legal advice David Attfield and Guardian News and Media’s director of editorial legal services Gill Phillips to speak on a panel about the “state of the press nation”.

They will cover topics including what has changed following Sir Cliff Richard’s privacy case against the BBC, the “weaponisation of claims against journalists” and so-called “fake news”.

Michael Skrein, event chairman and senior media litigation Partner at Reed Smith, said: “Events have moved very fast in each of the 25 years of the annual Protecting the Media conferences. This year is no exception.

“As always, we aim to provide the ultimate review of the latest legal developments affecting protection of the media.

“It promises to be a very full, thought provoking and engaging day for anyone concerned with media protection in the law and (if it is different) in the real world.”

See the full agenda for the conference, which is being held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City, Tower Hill, London, from 9am to 5pm.

