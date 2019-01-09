Reach unveils Scottish football website with four editorial staff as latest sporting news addition

Reach has launched a website focused on Scottish football that will be manned by four new editorial hires.

Football Scotland is Reach’s second specialist football website, following the launch of Football London two years ago – which the publisher claims is now its fifth biggest regional website.

Operating seven days a week, the site will publish a mixture of news and features about Scottish football, as well as delivering a 5pm newsletter to inboxes on weekdays.

Former Glasgow Live editor Gregor Kyle is taking the top job at Football Scotland and will manage three reporters, including ex-Glasgow Live contributor Jules Boyle, Football Italia staffer Gabriel McKay and @Oldfirmfacts Twitter feed manager Adam Miller.

Kyle said: “The game in Scotland is in the midst of a real resurgence at the moment. We have the most exciting title race in recent memory and there couldn’t be a better time to launch this site.

“Scottish football is unique and the supporters know what sets our game apart. We’re not living beyond our means and playing catch up with England anymore.

“There is a genuine connection between the clubs, players and fans and we will try and tap into that.”

Reach Scotland editor-in-chief David Dick added: “Football is a huge part of what we do on dailyrecord.co.uk and we didn’t want to launch something that was going to try and compete with our own titles.

“We have built a new team, completely independent of our existing titles, who write in a different tone and style that adds something new to what is already being offered across the Scottish media.

“We have a great team in place and I’m very excited to see Football Scotland grow over the weeks and months ahead.”

Press Gazette understands the Glasgow-based Football Scotland team will focus on more stat-based content and long reads compared to sister titles.

In December last year, the regional publisher said it would be merging regional and club football writers, creating 16 new jobs under a scheme called The Football Project.

It said the Football Project would create roles in Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, the East Midlands and West Midlands but did not mention Scotland.

