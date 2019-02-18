Reach to launch new Berkshire Live website under regional online expansion

Reach has launched a new county-wide website covering Berkshire as it continues to expand its online regional presence under the “Live” brand.

Berkshire Live will replace the Get Reading website in the spring, but Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror) will continue to run its In Your Area hyperlocal news aggregating platform.

Publisher Lucy Thorne will lead the new digital news team, supported by two news reporters with a third set to be hired after a recruitment process.

The team will report to Ceri Gould, editor-in-chief for Reach’s south east and Cambridge titles.

Coverage of local football team Reading FC will be brought under the Berkshire Live banner, having used Reach’s new football.london website for the past year.

Berkshire Live will feature stories from across the county, including Slough, Maidenhead and Newbury as well as continuing coverage in Reading, Bracknell and Wokingham.

Lucy Thorne said: “This is an exciting project for us to deliver some of the best online news and what’s on content for the whole county.

“I am looking forward to championing the whole of Berkshire while continuing to cover the towns we already serve. We want to reflect Berkshire’s vibrant communities and celebrate its proud people.”

Berkshire Live follows the launch of Lancs Live in February and similar operations in Kent, Essex, Somerset, Gloucestershire.