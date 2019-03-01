All Sections

March 1, 2019

Reach chief exec Simon Fox to deliver annual Stationers' Lecture

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Reach chief executive Simon Fox will deliver this year’s Stationer’s Annual Lecture next month.

Fox oversaw the takeover of the Daily Express and Daily Star titles last year by Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror, which then rebranded as Reach.

He is expected to touch on the state of the news industry – the need for digital transformation, but also the enduring power and influence of print – and put the case that the need for high-quality professional journalism has never been greater.

Fox founded office supplies retailer Office World in 1989 and went on to work for Kingfisher and HMV before joining Reach.

The annual lecture, which has been going since 1957, will take place on Monday 25 March at Stationers’ Hall, central London.

Bookings to attend can be made via the events section of the Stationers’ website or by calling Lucie McCord on 020 7246 0982.

Picture: Reach

