RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners

LBC’s audience has grown by 188,000 listeners in the past year to more than 2.2m, the commercial talk radio station’s highest ever reach in its 46-year history, new industry figures show.
BBC Radio 4, home of the Today programme, shed 770,000 listeners during the final three months of 2018, posting a weekly reach of 10.48m, compared with 11.25m over the same period last year.
Timeline
- February 7, 2019
Ukranian president in libel action against BBC over claim of £300,000 payment to 'fix talks' with Donald Trump
- February 6, 2019
John Humphrys to leave Radio 4 Today programme by year's end
- February 6, 2019
BBC teams up with Vice for hour-long special following Laura Kuenssberg as she reports on Brexit
Newly released RAJAR audience figures show the Today programme itself, BBC radio’s flagship current affairs show, lost 330,000 listeners year-on-year, with 6.94m weekly listeners over the last quarter of 2018.
LBC, part of Global, which also owns Capital, Heart and Classic FM and Radio X, said it was the number one commercial station in London.
Nick Ferrari, former winner of Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year prize, has seen his breakfast show on LBC grow in reach year-on-year with 1.3m listeners now tuning in.
Ashley Tabor OBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “We’ve had another superb set of scores right across the group…
“We have the top three commercial radio brands nationally in Heart, Capital and Smooth and we’ve set a record high for both the Smooth and LBC networks across the UK.”
BBC Radio 5 live posted a reach of 4.96m listeners for the quarter, down from 5.45m last year, and an audience share of 3.3 per cent
The BBC World Service reached a weekly UK audience of 1.55m, up from 1.51 m last year. It expanded in 2017 to cover 12 new languages.
Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio, said: “Nearly nine in ten people continue to listen to radio in the UK but as we know listening habits are changing.
“We’ve made great strides in reinventing our overall audio offer so that audiences now and in the future can discover the very best of the BBC, whenever they want to.
“This is paying off and increasing numbers of people are listening to music, radio and podcasts on [new app] BBC Sounds with recent record figures.”
All BBC radio’s weekly reach over the period, which covers 17 September to 16 December 2018, was at 33.9m, down from 35.01m last year, and an audience share of 50.9 per cent.
Picture: Global
2 thoughts on “RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners”
I await the re deployment of Humphreys to LBC. Then we can truly see the right wing all in one place!
So the only positive spin the BBC could put on those disastrous figures is to cite the Sounds App, which has a 2 out of 5 star rating on both Play store and Itunes.
A dropoff of 770k listeners on Radio 4 is significant, but given their agenda, not unsurprising, the licence cancellation figures from the other day are further evidence that the BBC is losing it’s audience at an ever increasing rate. Perhaps if they reported the news & events instead of moulding things to fit what they think we should be told the decline might halt, but they won’t, and neither will it.