August 14, 2018

Radio Times appoints Oswin Grady as publishing director

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

Oswin Grady has been appointed as the new publishing director of the Radio Times magazine.

Grady will work for the magazine’s print edition, reporting to managing director Kathy Day.

The Radio Times is owned by publisher Immediate Media.

Said Grady: “I’m hugely excited to be joining such an iconic and successful brand as Radio Times and look forward to being part of the team continuing to drive the growth of this great magazine.”

Oswin has previously worked as group managing director at Time Inc UK.

Day said: “Radio Times continues to go from strength to strength, and Oswin’s wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to drive its growth.

“I am looking forward to working with him to further develop the brand.”

Picture: Immediate Media 

Comments

1 thought on "Radio Times appoints Oswin Grady as publishing director"

  1. Steady on, Mr Grady. You don’t have to be ‘hugely excited’ about this. Excited is enough.
    Why are these appointment pieces always littered with hyperbole and cliches from so-called journalists who should know better?

