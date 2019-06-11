Private Eye Paul Foot Award shortlist for 2019 revealed

The shortlist for the Private Eye Paul Foot Award 2019 has been announced today, with six nominees from across the national and regional press.

The Daily Telegraph’s Claire Newell and her team are nominated for the paper’s coverage of sexual misconduct allegations against a businessman, later named as retail tycoon Sir Philip Green. He denies the claims.

Also nominated is Phil Coleman of the Carlisle News and Star, the only regional newspaper journalist to make this year’s shortlist, for his story on a fake NHS psychiatrist who deceived patients and services for decades.

The nominees are:

Ian Birrell , Mail on Sunday

​Autistic youngsters locked up

, Mail on Sunday ​Autistic youngsters locked up Richard Brooks , Private Eye

Conservative Party Treasurer

, Private Eye Conservative Party Treasurer Phil Coleman , Carlisle News and Star

Fake Shrink

, Carlisle News and Star Fake Shrink Emily Dugan , BuzzFeed UK

Access to Justice

, BuzzFeed UK Access to Justice Tom Kelly , Daily Mail

Fleeced by fake taxmen

, Daily Mail Fleeced by fake taxmen Claire Newell and Team, Daily Telegraph

MeToo Businessman Scandal

The award, set up in memory of investigative journalist Paul Foot who died in 2004, is for campaigning or investigative journalism. The winner will take home cash prize of £5,000.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop said: “This is a brilliant list. The Judges deserve a pay rise, unlike er…”

Padraig Reidy, chairman of the judges, said: “With more entries than ever, selecting this year’s Paul Foot Awards shortlist was a serious challenge. The judges were delighted to reaffirm that whatever else is going on in the country, British journalism and journalists are in excellent health.”

The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 18 June, at Bafta in London.

This year’s judging panel comprised political journalist Julia Langdon, The Guardian’s Simon Jenkins, the New Statesman’s Helen Lewis, Private Eye’s Francis Wheen, criminal defence solicitor Matt Foot, BBC Media editor Amol Rajan, and The Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman, who won the 2018 Paul Foot Award.