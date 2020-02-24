Private Eye Paul Foot Award opens for 2020 entries

The Private Eye Paul Foot Award for investigative and campaigning journalism is now open to entries for 2020.

The award was set up in honour of Foot, a former Mirror, Guardian and Eye investigative journalist who died in 2004 aged 66.

Chairman of the judges Padraig Reidy said: “In spite of reports of journalism’s demise, each year the range of stories, outlets and reporters entering in the Paul Foot Award gets more diverse.

“We’re looking forward to reading more brilliant campaigns and investigations.”

The winner will get a £5,000 prize, awarded at an evening ceremony to be held at BAFTA in London.

Buzzfeed’s Emily Dugan (pictured) took the prize last year for her Access to Justice campaign exposing failings in the UK’s legal system.

The judging panel is comprised of Reidy, Francis Wheen, Simon Jenkins, Helen Lewis, Emily Dugan, Janine Gibson, Julia Langdon and Matt Foot.

The deadline closes at 1pm on 1 April 2020. The shortlist will be announced in May.

Submissions for this year must have been published in a newspaper, magazine or website between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020.

Individuals, teams or entire publications may enter, and entries will be considered for anything from a single piece to entire campaigns.

View the submission guidelines and entry forms online.