Prince Harry files phone hacking claim against Sun publisher

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has filed a phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Sun newspaper.

The claim against News Group Newspapers dates back to the early 2000s, when it still published the News of the World.

The Sunday tabloid closed in 2011 amid allegations of phone hacking, which led to the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the press.

An NGN spokesperson confirmed the claim had been issued but did not comment further.

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against NGN was filed two days before his wife Meghan Markle issued a privacy and copyright claim against the Mail on Sunday, Mail Online has reported.

The Duchess of Sussex is pursuing the Mail in the High Court over its decision to publish a private letter she had written to her estranged father, which she claims was unlawful.

The Mail on Sunday said it would “vigorously” defend the case.

The same day as the legal action was announced, Prince Harry published a lengthy statement condemning what he described as tabloid media “bullying” against him and his wife.

He said the Duchess had become “one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences…”.

Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko