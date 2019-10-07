All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 7, 2019

Prince Harry files phone hacking claim against Sun publisher

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has filed a phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Sun newspaper.

The claim against News Group Newspapers dates back to the early 2000s, when it still published the News of the World.

The Sunday tabloid closed in 2011 amid allegations of phone hacking, which led to the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the press.

An NGN spokesperson confirmed the claim had been issued but did not comment further.

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against NGN was filed two days before his wife Meghan Markle issued a privacy and copyright claim against the Mail on Sunday, Mail Online has reported.

The Duchess of Sussex is pursuing the Mail in the High Court over its decision to publish a private letter she had written to her estranged father, which she claims was unlawful.

The Mail on Sunday  said it would “vigorously” defend the case.

No related posts.

The same day as the legal action was announced, Prince Harry published a lengthy statement condemning what he described as tabloid media “bullying” against him and his wife.

He said the Duchess had become “one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences…”.

Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson
  2. Aldi stops selling newspapers and magazines in UK stores Aldi stops selling newspapers and magazines in UK stores
  3. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show
  4. Fundraising page set up in memory of BBC journalist Hanna Yusuf who died at 27 Fundraising page set up in memory of BBC journalist Hanna Yusuf who died at 27
  5. Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims

Latest Jobs

Print circulation and ad revenue decline continue to hit Marie Claire publisher TI Media