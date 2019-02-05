All Sections

February 5, 2019

Press watchdog IPSO launches search for new chairman as Sir Alan Moses to step down this year

By James Walker Twitter

Press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation has begun its search for a new chairman as Sir Alan Moses prepares to step down from the role this year.

The former appeal court judge became IPSO chairman in 2014 and announced in July 2017 that he would be leaving in at the end of 2019. Sir Alan earns £150,000 a year for the three-days-a-week job.

IPSO has already advertised for Sir Alan’s replacement. The ad states: “We are recruiting a successor to our inaugural Chairman Sir Alan Moses, whose term of office ends in late 2019.

“We seek an independent Chair with strong leadership skills, capable of ensuring that the IPSO Board is an effective and cohesive body that both oversees and leads a key national organisation operating in a high profile industry.

“They will have experience of working at the highest level of public or commercial life and be capable of understanding the scale and dynamics of a sometimes controversial industry.

“They will be able successfully to engage with the highest levels of government on a nonpartisan basis and command respect from a wide range of senior stakeholders.

“They will provide strategic insight and support to a high-functioning management team while being a committed, courageous and effective ambassador.

“They will be of unimpeachable reputation, wholeheartedly committed to the continued self-regulation of a free and fair press.”

