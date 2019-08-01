All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
August 1, 2019

Press regulator IPSO appoints ex-justice minister peer as new chairman

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Independent Press Standards Organisation, which regulates most newspapers and magazines in the UK, has appointed a peer and former justice minister as its new chairman.

Edward Faulks QC will succeed Sir Alan Moses from 1 January next year. He was appointed to the House of Lords in 2010, but no longer takes the Conservative whip.

He served as justice minister for three years from 2013 and as a barrister specialises in human rights claims, personal injury, police claims and public law. He took silk in 1996.

Faulks said: “The freedom of the press is a crucial part of our democracy, but with that freedom comes responsibility.

“The widely publicised abuses which led to the Leveson Report made it essential that there should be an independent and effective regulator, as IPSO is, to hold the press to account.

“I will work for those that feel wronged by the press, holding publishers to account to the standards encompassed in the Editors’ Code.”

Former appeal court judge Sir Alan earns £150,000 a year for the three-days-a-week job as chairman of IPSO.

Faulks’ appointment has been made by the IPSO Appointments Panel, which is independent of IPSO’s board and is chaired by Sir Hayden Phillips.

The other panel members are Wendy Harris, Jeremy Horner, Adrian Jeakings and Reach group editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley. Times editor John Witherow and ex-High Court judge Dame Laura Cox also advised on Faulks’ appointment.

Picture: Parliament

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Press regulator IPSO appoints ex-justice minister peer as new chairman”

  1. Well it’s pretty clear how IPSO will rule upon claims involving the establishment. More of the same “Why that’s downright UnBritish”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  2. Talkradio's Ross Kempsell becomes second ex-chicken to enter Downing Street Talkradio's Ross Kempsell becomes second ex-chicken to enter Downing Street
  3. RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners
  4. Yorkshire Post editor in Twitter row over wanting 'girl' to take paper's chief football writer role Yorkshire Post editor in Twitter row over wanting 'girl' to take paper's chief football writer role
  5. Welsh media banned from filming questions on Boris Johnson's first visit to Wales as PM Welsh media banned from filming questions on Boris Johnson's first visit to Wales as PM

Latest Jobs

British Journalism Awards 2019 now open for entries: New categories for crime and interviews