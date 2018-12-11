December 11, 2018 News Press Gazette's British Journalism Awards 2018 in pictures By James Walker Twitter Share this Tweet Share 0 Reddit Comments 0 Scroll through a picture gallery from the 2018 British Journalism Awards hosted by Press Gazette on Monday 10 December. Prize-winners included the Financial Times, Amelia Gentleman and Carole Cadwalladr. Read stories from the day: British Journalism Awards 2018: FT takes top prize, Amelia Gentleman named Journalist of the Year + full list of winners FT news editor: ‘We made a concerted effort to try and have a role in the #MeToo movement’ Buzzfeed’s LGBT editor worried by transgender media coverage as Times columnist Janice Turner urges free debate on issue Carole Cadwalladr wins the Technology Journalism Award. Picture: Press Gazette Matt Garrahan accepts the award for Arts and Entertainment Journalism Laura Hughes speaks after winning the Politics Journalism award Janice Turner wins the Comment Journalism prize Helen McArdle picks up the Ian Birrell of the Mail on Sunday picks up the Popular Journalism prize at the British Journalism Awards 2018. Picture: Press Gazette Janet McBride, International Editor, Enterprise and Investigations at Reuters collects the Foreign Affairs Journalism prize at the British Journalism Awards 2018 on behalf of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. Picture: Press Gazette David Thompson collecting the Local Heroes award at the British Journalism Awards 2018. Picture: Press Gazette New Journalist of the Year Richard Holmes of Buzzfeed with Karen Fowler Watt from sponsor Bournemouth University. Picture: Press Gazette Patrick Strudwick of Buzzfeed UK wins the Specialist Journalism award 2018. Picture: Press Gazette Sean O’Neill of the Times wins Scoop of the Year. Picture: Press Gazette Janet McBride, International Editor, Enterprise and Investigations at Reuters collects the Investigation of the Year (Global) prize on behalf of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo from judge Kurt Barling. Picture: Press Gazette Carole Cadwalladr and the Observer team after she won Investigation of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2018, with Dominic Kavakeb, head of communications at sponsor Transparency International UK. Picture: Press Gazette The Channel 4 Investigations Team after their Investigation of the Year win at the British Journalism Awards 2018, with Dominic Kavakeb, head of communications at sponsor Transparency International UK. Picture: Press Gazette Louise Callaghan for The Sunday Times picks up the Marie Colvin Award from A Private War director Matthew Heineman. Picture: Press Gazette The Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman picks up Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2018. Picture: Press Gazette Financial Times news editor Peter Spiegel picks up the News Provider of the Year award. Picture: Press Gazette Related Stories British Journalism Awards 2018: FT takes top prize, Amelia Gentleman named Journalist of the Year + full list of winners 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect' British Journalism Awards 2017: Nick Ferrari is journalist of the year, Inside Housing named top news provider Andrew Norfolk named journalist of the year as Times and Sunday Times claim seven British Journalism Awards Explore these topics British Journalism Awards Comments No comments to display Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Current ye@r * Leave this field empty More content Post a job on Press Gazette Most Popular Channel 4 weather presenter takes aim at Daily Express and other tabloids in crusade against 'fake weather stories' New Statesman reshuffle sees Stephen Bush appointed political editor British Journalism Awards 2018: FT takes top prize, Amelia Gentleman named Journalist of the Year + full list of winners Journalists support footballer Raheem Sterling's claim press coverage 'fuels racism' following alleged abuse from fan Journalist jobs to go at Reuters news agency in global review of newsrooms Latest Jobs