December 11, 2018

Press Gazette's British Journalism Awards 2018 in pictures

By James Walker Twitter
British Journalism Awards 2018

Scroll through a picture gallery from the 2018 British Journalism Awards hosted by Press Gazette on Monday 10 December.

Prize-winners included the Financial Times, Amelia Gentleman and Carole Cadwalladr.

Read stories from the day:

