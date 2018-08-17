Press Gazette Digital Journalism Summit 2018 in association with News UK - book now at early bird rate

Press Gazette’s Digital Journalism Summit is returning to News UK’s London headquarters on 18 October.

Moving to a full day this year, it aims to provide an essential briefing for anyone involved in online journalism and the big issues affecting the industry.

The summit’s agenda will have an emphasis on how to grow an online audience and how to make that audience pay.

Speakers are set to include:

Popbitch editor Camilla Wright on micropayments

Telegraph Media Group MD of digital Dora Michail

Vogue head of audience growth Sarah Marshall

Archant chief content officer and New European editor Matt Kelly

Trinity Mirror digital editorial strategy director David Higgerson

Google head of strategic relationships, news and publishers (UK and Benelux) Benedict Autrec

Twitter head of news for EMEA Jo Kelly

News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore

News UK digital commercial director Ben Walmsley

Barcroft Media chief executive Sam Barcroft

The event will be moderated by Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford.

He said: “The challenges for news in the digital age remain vast but so are the opportunities. As with last year, our Digital Journalism Summit aims to provide an unmissable networking opportunity and essential briefing on the big issues facing our industry.”

What attendees said about last year’s Digital Journalism Summit:

Ted Ditchburn, managing director North News and Pictures: “I went down from Newcastle for the 2017 summit, which is a whole (long) day away because, as most London people know, Newcastle is pretty near Reykjavik, though with worse transport connections… But I’ll be looking to go again to the next one.

“It was very useful to hear what was effectively a series of *Ted* type talks, with Q&A sessions, on what exactly the major companies are doing and thinking in what remains the by ‘fast changing’ media &news environment.

“It’s always been fast changing but after a couple of decades at mach speed it’s now gone into hyperdrive and knowing what assumptions large companies are working on, and the conclusions they are then creating from them, is very useful for any media professional looking to try and make revenue in the space, however large or small their company may be..

“And it’s a great networking event as well…. so nothing not to like really!

Douglas McCabe, chief executive Enders Analysis: “A brilliant event that robustly debated a wide range of issues and was highly informative. It was also an excellent, informal environment for networking and to encourage collaboration.”

Jessica Middleton-Pugh , editor Place North West: “I really enjoyed the summit and got a lot out of the afternoon, in terms of learning, debate, and new ideas.”

Cath Murray, head of digital for Schools Week: “Topical discussions on digital journalism trends, without the fluff. Great value for money”

2018 Summit Agenda:

10am: Welcome, News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore

10.05: The State of the Digital Journalism Ecosystem in 2018: Overview from Nic Newman, author of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, and Douglas McCabe, CEO Of Enders Analysis

10.45: How to Grow a Digital Audience: Luke Lewis, head of audience development iNews; Sarah Marshall, head of audience growth at Vogue and Keith Poole, digital editor of The Sun

11.30: Monetising the Online Audience – Advertising and Beyond: Richard Reeves, managing director association of online publishers; Ben Walmsley, digital commercial director News UK and Dora Michail, MD Digital at Telegraph Media Group

12.15: Quality Journalism in the Digital Age: Emma Youle, Paul Foot Award-winning investigative journalist; Megan Lucero, director of Bureau Local at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Jasper Jackson, digital editor of the New Statesman

1pm: Lunch

2pm-2.30pm: Beyond publishers – speaker to be confirmed

2.30-3pm: How Micropayments have helped Popbitch Pay its Way: Popbitch editor Camilla Wright and Agate chief executive Dominic Young

3-3.30pm: How Can Local Journalism Survive in the Digital Age? Archant chief content officer Matt Kelly and Trinity Mirror digital editorial strategy director David Higgerson

3.30-4pm: New Platforms and New Audiences: Jack Riley, strategy director (international) at HuffPost and Barcroft Media chief executive Sam Barcroft.

4pm: Beyond Facebook – What can Twitter and Google do for Journalism?

Jo Kelly – head of news EMEA for Twitter

Benedicte Autrec – Google head of strategic relationships, news and publishers, UK & Benelux

5-7pm: Networking drinks