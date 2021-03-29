Press Gazette does not have a mobile phone app – however our website is optimised for mobile and it is easy to add it to your home screen for free.

Press Gazette Android app

We don’t have an Android app so the next best thing is to open our website on your Android device and click on the menu icon in the top right-hand side of your browser

Then you simply click on add to home screen and you can easily access the latest content from our website on your phone.

Press Gazette app for Apple

We don’t have an Apple app either. But to add Press Gazette to the home screen on your Apple phone simply click on the menu at the bottom of the browser on your iPhone.

Then click on “add to home screen”.

Other ways to access Press Gazette on your smartphone

Other good ways to access Press Gazette on your smartphone are: