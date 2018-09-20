Press Association to rebrand as PA Media to coincide with move to new London headquarters next year

The Press Association plans to rebrand to reflect its evolution into a “modern, dynamic” business alongside its move into new London headquarters next year.

The news agency will become PA Media by next May, while parent PA Group will become PA Media Group.

PA staff were also told this week the company has secured new London headquarters, after it was announced in July that it had agreed the sale of its long-term home in Vauxhall Bridge Road, Victoria.

PA will take possession of office space on the third and ninth floors of The Point in North Wharf Road, Paddington Basin in January next year, subject to contract.

Staff will be fully moved into the new office by the end of May following completion of the fit out, and the rebranding will be timed to coincide with this.

A PA spokesperson told Press Gazette: “Our move to new headquarters provides an opportune time to update PA’s branding to reflect the modern, dynamic business that we are.”

They added: “We have evolved a long way from our beginnings as a supplier of national news to the regional print media. Nor is the Press Association a membership organisation as the name suggests.

“As we look to the future of the broader group, our new identity will unify the various PA-branded businesses and standalone companies offering a range of specialist media services.”

PA has been based at its Victoria headquarters since 1995 after moving from Fleet Street.

The company previously said selling the building would give it the “opportunity to secure new London premises that meet the requirements of a modern digital media company”.

Picture: Google Maps