All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 18, 2018

Press Association agrees sale of London HQ as it searches for new home in capital to meet needs of 'modern digital media company'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Press Association has agreed the sale of its headquarters in London and is currently searching for a new home in the capital while it waits for the deal to complete.

PA has been based at Vauxhall Bridge Road, Victoria, since 1995 after moving from Fleet Street.

The building has been sold to a real estate investor, with the deal expected to complete in about 12 months’ time. The group will remain at the premises until it secures a new home in London.

A spokesperson said: “The sale will provide PA Group with the opportunity to secure new London premises that meet the requirements of a modern digital media company.

“The search for new offices has already begun and staff will be kept updated on developments.”

They said the money generated from the sale will enable PA to address its pension fund deficit and “continue to invest in and diversify the business, as well as provide a return to our shareholders”.

Staff were told of the sale in announcement earlier today.

Picture: Google Maps

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC defends claim it has barely covered Brexit 'scandals' in act of 'journalistic cowardice' saying it 'does not shy away from hard-hitting journalism' BBC defends claim it has barely covered Brexit 'scandals' in act of 'journalistic cowardice' saying it 'does not shy away from hard-hitting journalism'
  2. Facebook 'grateful' to Channel 4 Dispatches team for undercover reporting of content moderation practices days after 'fake news' row Facebook 'grateful' to Channel 4 Dispatches team for undercover reporting of content moderation practices days after 'fake news' row
  3. 'We’re more powerful together than alone' says Buzzfeed reporter of UK scheme pairing 100 new women journalists with mentors 'We’re more powerful together than alone' says Buzzfeed reporter of UK scheme pairing 100 new women journalists with mentors
  4. Alex Salmond Show on RT 'misled' viewers with 'invented' tweets from people known to the show, Ofcom rules Alex Salmond Show on RT 'misled' viewers with 'invented' tweets from people known to the show, Ofcom rules
  5. Piers Morgan defends against criticism his second interview with Trump was 'cosy chat' Piers Morgan defends against criticism his second interview with Trump was 'cosy chat'

Latest Jobs

Sacked BBC-funded journalist uncovers letter from council leader telling editor his appointment was 'unacceptable'