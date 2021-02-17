All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 17, 2021

Press and Journal editor Peter Watson who oversaw 115k circ and nine daily editions dies aged 94

By Hamish Mackay Twitter

Peter Watson, the former editor of Aberdeen-based regional daily The Press and Journal died peacefully in his sleep on 6 February at his home in Aberdeen, aged 94.

Buckie-born Watson, the second of four children, joined Aberdeen Journals Ltd as a copy boy, aged 14, in the production department (wire room).

After national service with the Royal Armoured Corps in Egypt, Palestine and Cyprus, he transferred to the company’s Weekly Journal newspaper in an editorial role.

He moved to The Press and Journal as a sub-editor in 1956 and subsequently served as features editor, assistant editor and deputy editor before succeeding James C. Grant as editor in 1975. He retired at the age of 60, in 1987, after 12 years in the editorial hotseat.

During his time as editor he saw the regional daily’s circulation rise to more than 115,000 copies with an increasing emphasis on local news and expanded features and sports coverage – nightly producing nine separate editions for its circulation area which is comparable in size to Belgium.

His daughter, Pam Snape, said: “As a copy boy my father gained a healthy respect for the craftsmanship that was employed by all members of the newspaper production team. He always felt this knowledge stood him in very good stead as he progressed up the ladder on the editorial side of The Press and Journal.”

Hamish Mackay, a former deputy news editor of The Press and Journal and colleague of Watson from 1968 to 1987, said: “As a North-east of Scotland man who rose through the P&J’s ranks to the top job, Peter brought to the paper, as editor, the priceless asset of really knowing the grass roots of its circulation area.

“This was reflected in how he steadily built upon the already extensive local news output while also substantially expanding the paper’s features and sports coverage.

“One of the highlights of his career was being in the editor’s chair that unforgettable evening in 1983 when Aberdeen FC beat the legendary Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg to lift the European Cup-Winners Cup. Peter made damned sure that the P&J’s readers were treated to page upon page of triumphal stories and pictures from the Swedish city.

“Debonair, urbane, very courteous and well-mannered, and much at ease with the great and the good, Peter excelled in a public relation’s capacity for the P&J and, indeed, Aberdeen Journals – an accomplished public speaker, raconteur and conversationalist, with a fine turn of phrase, and very, very good company in any social setting.

“He was also a pretty good golfer – a decidedly helpful attribute for a journalist in a part of the world with so many splendid golf courses. He was still teeing off until three years ago, aged 91, and much loved hillwalking.

“Peter was also a kindly, empathetic man who will be remembered with much gratitude and affection by all the young journalists in whose training and welfare he took such a keen, invaluable, career-furthering interest, and was delighted to follow the progress of many of them in subsequently very successful careers on both national newspapers and in broadcasting at the BBC and ITV.

“They included accomplished BBC broadcasters James Naughtie and Brian Taylor.”

Watson’s wife, Moira, died from cancer in 2000, and he is survived by his daughters, Pam Snape and Hazel Gaskell, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

In a journal written for his grandchildren on his 45-year career in newspapers, he described what he loved best about the job: “Words… I just love them. I just wish I knew more of them and knew better how to use them.

“Presented properly they tell their own story directly to the reader in the way the writer wished.”

SIGN UP HERE FOR

MEDIA MONITOR

Press Gazette's weekly email providing strategic insight into the future of the media

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Press and Journal editor Peter Watson who oversaw 115k circ and nine daily editions dies aged 94”

  1. I bought a brand new BMW after having made $4269 this past one month and just over 14k last 5 week. I actually started this few SER Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 97 BUCKS p/h. I use details from this webpage…

    See…..>> W­w­w­.J­o­b­C­a­s­h­1­.C­o­m

    Reply

  2. Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info.
    Visit here…. W­w­w.N­­e­­t­­P­­a­­y­­1­­.C­­o­­m

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. GB News briefing: Channel will be 'free, fair and impartial' says news chief John McAndrew
  2. Magazine ABCs 2020: How the men's, tech, entertainment and women's sectors fared
  3. meghan privacy Five lessons for the media over Meghan's Mail on Sunday privacy victory
  4. dark patterns marketing Dark patterns and the future of B2B marketing
  5. effective content marketing The five most effective forms of content marketing

Latest Jobs

Business rates relief for Scottish newspapers to be extended following fears of 'death knell' for industry