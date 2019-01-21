Pre-tax profits plummet at B2B specialist Haymarket Media Group

Haymarket Media Group, the UK’s leading specialist media publisher, made a pre-tax loss of £2.3m in 2018, down from profit of £10.2m the year before.

Turnover at the B2B publisher, which owns more than 70 titles, including Campaign, PR Week and What Car?, was also down over the year to the end of June 2018, falling by £3.5m to £85.5.

Its earnings (EBITDAE) in 2018 were £200,000, down from £3m.

The group’s parent company, Haymarket Group, also posted a fall in pre-tax profits at £8m, down from £15.9m in 2017.

Turnover at the group fell to £163.5m, down nearly £10m year-on-year. But, earnings (EBITDAE) were up by nearly £1m, rising to £3.5m in 2018.

Director payouts across Haymarket Group totted up to £3.13m despite the declines, with the highest paid director taking home £1.37m.

The cash chucked at bigwigs was 13 per cent higher than in 2017 and the largest director payout was 25 per cent higher year-on-year.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine and his son Rupert are listed among the company’s directors.

In a statement on the 2018 results, Haymarket chairman Lord Heseltine said: “These are encouraging figures, despite the changes in the media landscape and the continued macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly around the impacts of Brexit.

“The results show a business in very sound financial shape and reflects the progress with our strategy, which continues to position us well for the future: investing in the company’s technology infrastructure to build diversified revenue streams around a raft of new opportunities.”

Haymarket Media Group chief exec Kevin Costello said: “This set of results underlines real momentum in deploying our strategy of creating a balanced portfolio of diverse revenue streams in our chosen markets.

“Seventy per cent of our revenues now come from digital, data and live activity. Our revenues are now equitably split 50 per cent between the UK and the rest of the world.”

He added: “A major focus has been de-leveraging our balance sheet. From a situation where we had £150m debt in 2012, we’re now effectively debt-free, which is liberating.

“We’re investing in innovative new revenue opportunities around paid content and events, as well as new e-commerce platforms – particularly in our Automotive division.”

The latest Haymarket Group accounts show it had 133 less staff and cut just under £5m of spending on wages and salaries.

Future publishing snapped up four magazines from Haymarket early last year in a £13m deal that What Hi-Fi?, Four Four Two, Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome leave the group.

Haymarket also sold gadget magazine Stuff to Kelsey Media in June last year after it was removed from its deal with Future.

Picture: Autocar