October 11, 2018

PR software firm Vuelio snaps up Response Source with £5.5m bid

By James Walker Twitter
ResponseSource

PR software company Vuelio has snapped up media database and journalist request service Response Source for £5.5m.

Vuelio parent company Access Intelligence announced its cash-and-shares buyout of the company yesterday.

Response Source founder Daryl Willcox will stay on as director of audience strategy for Access Intelligence.

Speaking about the acquisition, Willcox said: “It’s a great outcome for our customers, journalist users and the team at Response Source that we are now part of an ambitious UK plc that really understands the importance of the journalist network we have built.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow this strategically important side of the business that benefits journalists and PR professionals alike.

“I want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support I’ve received over the years from the thousands of journalists who have used the Response Source journalist enquiry service.

“I look forward to seeing it work even better for journalists in the future.”

Access Intelligence chief executive Joanna Arnold said: “Vuelio and Response Source have a lot in common.

“They are both software-as-a-service businesses providing great communications intelligence to PR, marketing and journalism professionals.

“But at the same time, they are extremely complementary, and Response Source will from day one add significantly to the portfolio while accelerating our combined product development, particularly in journalist services.”

Vuelio clients will now also be able to access the journalist enquiry service that allows reporters to reach PR teams for expert comment for articles.

Response Source was founded 21 years ago and had been an independent company until yesterdays’ acquisition.

