PPA chief executive steps down after ten years

The chief executive of magazine trade body the Professional Publishers Association is stepping down after ten years.

Barry McIlheney (pictured) will continue to work with the PPA in a part-time consultancy role while he pursues non-executive and writing work.

The PPA said the process to appoint his successor has now begun, with the aim of having them in post in time for the annual PPA Festival in London on 30 April.

McIlheney said: “It has been a wonderful ride, but now is the right time for a change for both me and the PPA.

“My tenth anniversary seems like the perfect time to step back to a more supportive role here, and also to do all the other things I still want to do while I can.”

McIlheney joined the PPA in February 2010 after 21 years spent at magazine publisher Emap.

He worked as editor of Smash Hits in 1986 before launching movie magazine Empire.

His later roles included publisher of titles including Q, Elle and The Face, chief executive of its women’s division and editor-in-chief of its consumer division. Heat and Zoo magazines were among his launches at Emap.

Before joining the PPA, he spent a year at the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Sport where he relaunched the brand to have daily “lads’ mag” appeal.

McIlheney joined the board of the Independent Press Standards Organisation earlier this month and sits on a number of other boards, including circulation auditors ABC, the Advertising Association, the European Magazine Media Association and the Publishers Audience Measurement Company (Pamco).

PPA chairman and Immediate Media chief executive Tom Bureau said: “Over the past ten years, Barry has been an outstanding chief executive.

“Membership and commercial partners have grown, he has developed the team, events and association profile. I am delighted that Barry will continue to share his expertise and knowledge.

“We have now begun the search for a new leader of the PPA to help support the industry, and set a new agenda for professional publishers around shared opportunities and challenges.”

