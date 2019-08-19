Popular Mirror horse racing columnist David Mitchell dies aged 62

Horse racing journalist David Mitchell, who wrote the Mirror’s Value Scope tipster column, has died aged 62.

Mitchell (pictured) was “steeped in racing” and had an “encyclopedic knowledge” of the sport, according to Mirror racing editor John Curle.

He began his career with racing administrators Weatherbys before moving to Fleet Street in 1990 where he worked for Sporting Life and The Sun before joining the Mirror in 1999.

While at the Mirror he moonlighted at the News of the World as tipster “Pegasus”. In 2004 he was the voice of the newly launched Value Scope column in the Mirror’s Saturday racing pull-out.

Curle said going racing with Mitchell was an “odd experience”.

“Everyone knew Mitch. Owners, trainers, jockeys, valets, broadcasters, punters. It was a constant stream of people just saying hello or having a quick chat.

“Now and again he would shoot off to talk to someone and come back with a bit of info about something in the next race or at another meeting.

“That he knew lots of racing glitterati wasn’t surprising. He was steeped in racing.”

Mike Allen, group head of sport for national titles at Mirror publisher Reach said: “Mitch’s knowledge of racing was unmatched and he wanted everyone to share in his love of the game, so his work as a tipster was a natural extension of that.

“He was an immensely popular member of the Mirror editorial team and the way he faced his illness with such stoicism and humour was an inspiration to us all.”

Mitchell died on Saturday and leaves behind wife Jen, and two children, Andrew and Becky.

Picture: Harry Page/Mirror